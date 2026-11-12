Live results: Jhon Orobio faces Hendri Cedeno in Montreal

Jhon Orobio faces Hendri Cedeno tonight (Thursday, November 12), headlining the latest Eye of the Tiger card at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec.
- The contest features Montreal-based undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) against unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.
- The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.
- Orobio puts his WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.
- A day before the fight, Orobio weighed in at 139.8 lbs, while Cedeno showed 139.7 lbs.
How to watch: Live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Super middleweight co-feature between Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia.
- Lightweight matchup between Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs).
- Super lightweight clash between Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs).
- Light heavyweight bout between Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) and Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados.
- Super middleweight showdown between Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) and Ghana’s Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs).
- Middleweight battle between Diizon Belfon (4-0, 4 KOs) of Lasalle, Quebec, and Chile’s Eduardo Mancilla (0-2).
Orobio vs Cedeno live blog
Jhon Orobio Highlight Reel
Watch Jhon Orobio’s highlight reel featuring some of the best moments from his previous bouts.
Orobio vs Cedeno results
(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)
- Jhon Orobio vs. Hendri Cedeno
- Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan
- Avery Martin Duval vs. Damian Wrzesinski
- Wyatt Sanford vs. Gabriel Jimenez
- Keven Beausejour vs. Charles Cox
- Nickenson Denis vs. Philip Quartey
- Diizon Belfon vs. Eduardo Mancilla
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