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Live results: Jhon Orobio faces Hendri Cedeno in Montreal

Jhon Orobio defends his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against Hendri Cedeno

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the weigh-in
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
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Jhon Orobio faces Hendri Cedeno tonight (Thursday, November 12), headlining the latest Eye of the Tiger card at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec.

  • The contest features Montreal-based undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) against unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.
  • The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.
  • Orobio puts his WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.
  • A day before the fight, Orobio weighed in at 139.8 lbs, while Cedeno showed 139.7 lbs.

How to watch: Live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Super middleweight co-feature between Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia.
  • Lightweight matchup between Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs).
  • Super lightweight clash between Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs).
  • Light heavyweight bout between Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) and Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados.
  • Super middleweight showdown between Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) and Ghana’s Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs).
  • Middleweight battle between Diizon Belfon (4-0, 4 KOs) of Lasalle, Quebec, and Chile’s Eduardo Mancilla (0-2).

Orobio vs Cedeno live blog

Jhon Orobio Highlight Reel

Watch Jhon Orobio’s highlight reel featuring some of the best moments from his previous bouts.

Orobio vs Cedeno results

(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

  • Jhon Orobio vs. Hendri Cedeno
  • Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan
  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Damian Wrzesinski
  • Wyatt Sanford vs. Gabriel Jimenez
  • Keven Beausejour vs. Charles Cox
  • Nickenson Denis vs. Philip Quartey
  • Diizon Belfon vs. Eduardo Mancilla
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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