Bonner vs Franco headlines BKFC 99 Sheffield in February

Ben Bonner defends his lightweight title against Rico Franco in the main event of BKFC 99 on Saturday, February 13. The card takes place at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

Bonner (6-2) of Middlesbrough, Yorkshire, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed by second-round knockout against Austin Trout at BKFC Liberty Brawl in July.

Franco (11-3) of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, knocked out Connor Tierney in the second round at BKFC 90 in May to win the interim welterweight title.

The promotion announced the all-English showdown as the BKFC 99 headliner on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Jimmy Sweeney (30-6) of Ireland and James Lilley (10-3-1) of Wales clash for the vacant BKFC European lightweight title.

Sweeney stopped Nicholas Vescio in the second round of his previous bout at BKFC 91 Naples in July.

Lilley defeated Yannick Van Dinther by first-round knockout at BKFC Newcastle in March.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.