Photos: Devin Haney and Liam Paro at launch press conference

Devin Haney and Liam Paro previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time at a launch press conference. The former sparring partners are set to meet in a welterweight title unification showdown at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 19.

Bay Area three-division champion Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC), 27, puts his WBO title on the line.

Australia’s two-division champion Paro (28-1, 16 KOs), 30, brings his IBF belt to the ring.

See below the photos and what Haney and Paro had to say at The Foundry in San Francisco on Tuesday.

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‘I must show him that it’s levels’

“It feels good to be back,” Haney said. “I’m super excited. It’s been a long layoff. We tried to make numerous fights happen, but Allah is the perfect planner. Liam Paro is the opponent, so I look forward to it.”

“Like I said, I’m levels above him. I’m levels above those guys that he’s been in the ring with, that he’s beaten, that he’s lost to.”

“And I must show him on December 19 that Devin Haney is a special fighter. Like I told Brian Norman Jr., like I’m telling him, I am a special fighter, and I will show the world on December 19.”

Devin Haney during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

“Liam Paro is somebody who I shared numerous rounds with in sparring.”

“We know the things that Liam Paro has said, and I must make him pay for that. We know that he has said things about Richardson Hitchins and Ryan Garcia, and I must show him that I’m a different animal. Under those lights, I’m a different fighter, and I must show him that it’s levels.”

Devin Haney poses with his WBO belt during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

‘I’m going to try to close the show’

“I’m used to being the underdog, and there’s less pressure on me, but this is as big as it gets,” Paro said. “I know the challenge ahead of us, and I’m keen to share the ring with Devin.”

“We’ve shared it in the gym, but this is a fight that’s for all the cookies. The winner of this fight will be the king of the welterweight division. I believe these are the two best fighters here.”

Liam Paro speaks into a microphone during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

“Haney is good. I’ll give Devin his cookies. He’s where he is for a reason. He’s a multiple-division world champion. You’ve got to give him respect.”

“But sparring’s sparring. It’s four years since then. I’ve won two world titles. I’ve fought elite fighters since then.”

“I’m ready to come in and shock the world again. I tend to rain on parades, so I’m ready to go.”

Liam Paro poses with his IBF belt during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

“I just believe we’ve got the tools to get it done if I follow the game plan. I’m familiar with him, but four years is a long time [since we sparred]. And if the opportunity’s there [to stop him], I’m going to try to close the show.”

“We don’t get paid overtime in this game, so if the opportunity’s there, I’ll close the show. You saw me do it last time here at Chase Center. We’ll just have to wait and see. That’s it.”

Devin Haney and Liam Paro face off during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

Devin Haney and Liam Paro during the press conference at The Foundry in San Francisco on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Top Rank

Haney vs Paro live on DAZN PPV

In the co-feature, former champion Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia, faces former title challenger Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in a welterweight matchup.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.