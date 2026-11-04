Deontay Wilder faces Jai Opetaia on Fury vs Joshua undercard

The bout between Deontay Wilder and Jai Opetaia is the first matchup confirmed for the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. The event takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, December 11.

The contest pits former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against Australia’s former two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs).

The card will stream live on Netflix.

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Wilder, 41, comes off a split decision victory over Derek Chisora in April in London.

Undefeated 31-year-old southpaw Opetaia won his previous bout in September in Las Vegas by ninth-round TKO against Norair Mikaeljan.

Wilder has also previously been targeted by Oleksandr Usyk, but the fight did not materialize. Opetaia has verbally agreed with unified cruiserweight champion David Benavidez to square off in May. Usyk, meanwhile, has recently said he wants to return to cruiserweight and face Benavidez.

The main event is an all-British heavyweight bout between former WBC champion Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs).

Other undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.