Troy Isley faces Leonardo Di Stefano on Gonzalez vs Perez undercard

Troy Isley faces Leonardo Di Stefano on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental USA middleweight title. The 10-round contest is featured on the undercard of Gonzalez vs Perez.

Undefeated 27-year-old Isley (15-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. won his previous bout last June by unanimous decision against Etoundi Michel William on the undercard of Mason vs Nakathila.

Germany’s 30-year-old Di Stefano (17-7, 14 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Oscar Diaz in January.

Stepping through the ropes in mid-next month, Alexandria, Virginia-based 2020 Tokyo Olympian Isley, who also holds the WBO NABO middleweight title, makes his Salita Promotions debut.

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“Signing with Salita Promotions is a blessing – but make no mistake, this is business,” Isley said. “Their vision matches my goals and we are aligned on one thing: a world title.”

“Di Stefano has the experience and some power but that doesn’t scare me. I have beaten Olympians, world champions in the making, the best this sport had to offer as an amateur – and I haven’t even maxed out yet. After June 14th, the middleweight division is going to take notice.”

In the main event, Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

On the undercard, undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (23-1-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

A heavyweight bout features Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida taking on former title challenger Gerald Washington (27-7-1, 14 KOs) of San Jose, California.

Plus, Philadelphia southpaw Shannel Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) faces an opponent to be named at featherweight.

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.