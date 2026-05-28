Shannel Butler joins Gonzalez vs Perez undercard

Unbeaten featherweight Shannel Butler returns to the ring on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Philadelphia southpaw competes on the Gonzalez vs Perez undercard against an opponent to be named.

Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) last fought in February on the undercard of Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2, defeating Danila Ramos by unanimous decision.

Ahead of her next fight, the 29-year-old, who currently holds the WBC International and WBA Continental titles, has signed with Claressa Shields Promotions and Salita Promotions.

“I’m honored and grateful to be working alongside Claressa Shields – a true pioneer who has done so much for women’s boxing,” Butler said. “Fighting under the bright lights on her card gave me even more confidence in myself and my abilities, and I know I have even more to give.”

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“I’m excited to get back in the ring and stay active because my goal is to reach 11-0 by the end of the year.”

“Women’s boxing is growing fast, and I’m proud to be part of this new era. My ultimate goal is simple: keep climbing and become a multi-division world champion.”

Atop the fight card on June 14, Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

Among the undercard bouts, undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Mexico’s Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (23-1-1, 13 KOs).

Shannel Butler’s opponent, along with the finalized fight card, is expected to be announced shortly.