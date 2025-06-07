Live results: Abdullah Mason vs Jeremia Nakathila new main event in Norfolk, VA

Abdullah Mason faces Jeremia Nakathila in the new main event at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Saturday, June 8. The pair battle it out atop the fight card, replacing the canceled Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos fight after Davis missed weight.

Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio targets his third win of the year. The unbeaten 21-year-old southpaw stopped Carlos Ornelas in six rounds in April and TKO’d Manuel Jaimes in the fourth round in February. Namibia’s 35-year-old Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) secured three victories last year in his home country after suffering two defeats in the U.S. via stoppage against Ernesto Mercado and Raymond Muratalla in 2023.

In the 10-round co-feature, Norfolk-based Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) of Long Island, NY takes on Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) at super lightweight. Davis KO’d Jose Marruffo in the fourth round in March, while Albright hasn’t fought since facing Keyshawn Davis in October 2023. The latter took the victory by majority decision on the night, which was later overturned to a no contest due to a positive test for marijuana.

On the Mason vs Nakathila undercard, Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio meets Detroit’s Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. goes up against Brazil’s Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Plus, local Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO) faces Boston’s Michael Velez-Garcia (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Mason vs Nakathila live blog June 7, 2025 6:01 AM EDT Mason vs Nakathila: How to watch & start time Mason vs Nakathila airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Mason vs Nakathila results

Get Mason vs Nakathila full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila

Prelims