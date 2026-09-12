Photos: Garcia and Benn make weight for 147-pound title

Following the final press conference, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout. Both fighters successfully made the required 147-pound limit. The contest takes place this Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
- Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, came in at 145.5 lbs for the first defense of his WBC title.
- British contender Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) registered 146 lbs for his first bid to become a champion.
Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Garcia vs Benn undercard.
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- Australia’s Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs for his co-feature bout against fellow two-time world champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who was 200 lbs.
- Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria tipped the scales at 231.5 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively.
- Filipino former world champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) weighed in at 134.5 lbs, while his opponent Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, showed 135 lbs.
See the weigh-in photos, along with the full Garcia vs Benn lineup and weights below.
Full fight card and weights
Main card
- Ryan Garcia (145.5 lbs) vs. Conor Benn (146 lbs)
- Jai Opetaia (199 lbs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (200 lbs)
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter (231.5 lbs) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (246 lbs)
- Mark Magsayo (134.5 lbs) vs. Andres Cortes (135 lbs)
Prelims
- Oswaldo Molina (131.5 lbs) vs. Pablo Rubio (131 lbs)
- Abel Gonzalez (167.5 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167 lbs)
- Vlad Panin (151.5 lbs) vs. Dakota Linger (150.5 lbs)
- Jose Ramirez (146.5 lbs) vs. Alexis Rocha (146.5 lbs)
- Sean Garcia (134 lbs) vs. Abraham Morales (134 lbs)
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