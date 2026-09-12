Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Garcia and Benn make weight for 147-pound title

Ryan Garcia defends his WBC 147-pound title against Conor Benn on Saturday in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Ryan Garcia with the USA flag during the weigh-in
Ryan Garcia during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing

Following the final press conference, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout. Both fighters successfully made the required 147-pound limit. The contest takes place this Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

  • Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, came in at 145.5 lbs for the first defense of his WBC title.
  • British contender Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) registered 146 lbs for his first bid to become a champion.

Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Garcia vs Benn undercard.

Advertisement
  • Australia’s Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs for his co-feature bout against fellow two-time world champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who was 200 lbs.
  • Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria tipped the scales at 231.5 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively.
  • Filipino former world champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) weighed in at 134.5 lbs, while his opponent Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, showed 135 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the full Garcia vs Benn lineup and weights below.

Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair pose during the weigh-in
Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair pose during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Conor Benn poses on the scales during the weigh-in
Conor Benn poses on the scales during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Ryan Garcia poses on the scales during the weigh-in
Ryan Garcia poses on the scales during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn during the weigh-in
Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing
Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn face off during the final weigh-in
Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn face off during the final weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian during the weigh-in
Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian face off during the weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian pose during the weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian pose during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Da'Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori shake hands during the weigh-in
Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori shake hands during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing
Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori face off during the weigh-in
Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
Mark Magsayo during the weigh-in
Mark Magsayo during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing
Mark Magsayo and Andres Cortes face off during the weigh-in
Mark Magsayo and Andres Cortes face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing

Full fight card and weights

Main card

  • Ryan Garcia (145.5 lbs) vs. Conor Benn (146 lbs)
  • Jai Opetaia (199 lbs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (200 lbs)
  • Da’Mazion Vanhouter (231.5 lbs) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (246 lbs)
  • Mark Magsayo (134.5 lbs) vs. Andres Cortes (135 lbs)

Prelims

  • Oswaldo Molina (131.5 lbs) vs. Pablo Rubio (131 lbs)
  • Abel Gonzalez (167.5 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167 lbs)
  • Vlad Panin (151.5 lbs) vs. Dakota Linger (150.5 lbs)
  • Jose Ramirez (146.5 lbs) vs. Alexis Rocha (146.5 lbs)
  • Sean Garcia (134 lbs) vs. Abraham Morales (134 lbs)
Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here