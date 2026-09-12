Photos: Garcia and Benn make weight for 147-pound title

Following the final press conference, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout. Both fighters successfully made the required 147-pound limit. The contest takes place this Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, came in at 145.5 lbs for the first defense of his WBC title.

British contender Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) registered 146 lbs for his first bid to become a champion.

Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Garcia vs Benn undercard.

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Australia’s Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs for his co-feature bout against fellow two-time world champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who was 200 lbs.

Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria tipped the scales at 231.5 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively.

Filipino former world champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) weighed in at 134.5 lbs, while his opponent Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, showed 135 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the full Garcia vs Benn lineup and weights below.

Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair pose during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Conor Benn poses on the scales during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Ryan Garcia poses on the scales during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn face off during the final weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian pose during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori shake hands during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing

Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Raphael Akpejiori face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Mark Magsayo during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa Boxing

Mark Magsayo and Andres Cortes face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing

Full fight card and weights

Main card

Ryan Garcia (145.5 lbs) vs. Conor Benn (146 lbs)

Jai Opetaia (199 lbs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (200 lbs)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (231.5 lbs) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (246 lbs)

Mark Magsayo (134.5 lbs) vs. Andres Cortes (135 lbs)

Prelims

Oswaldo Molina (131.5 lbs) vs. Pablo Rubio (131 lbs)

Abel Gonzalez (167.5 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167 lbs)

Vlad Panin (151.5 lbs) vs. Dakota Linger (150.5 lbs)

Jose Ramirez (146.5 lbs) vs. Alexis Rocha (146.5 lbs)

Sean Garcia (134 lbs) vs. Abraham Morales (134 lbs)