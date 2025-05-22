Thomas LaManna ready to fight Jermall Charlo: I Definitely Have Momentum

Thomas LaManna faces Jermall Charlo on Saturday, May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out in the co-feature to Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz, live on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

33-year-old LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) is riding a nine-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat by knockout in the first round against Erislandy Lara in May 2021. In his previous bout in March, the native of Belleville, NJ stopped Noe Alejandro Lopez in the second round.

Stepping through the ropes at the end of May in Las Vegas, LaManna takes on former two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs). The 35-year-old native of Lafayette, LA makes his first ring appearance since scoring a unanimous decision against Jose Benavidez Jr. in November 2023.

“I feel ready to fight. We put the work in this camp. It’s been a long journey to this point and I’m ready to go,” Thomas LaManna said during a media workout at his gym in Atco, NJ on Wednesday.

Thomas LaManna during a media workout in Atco, NJ, on May 21, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jermall Charlo at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | David Algranati/The Fight Photos

“We had a smart camp and did what we had to do. We had the right sparring and worked on the right tactics. I’m in shape, and I’ve filled into 168 lbs well. I felt the difference fighting at 168 lbs in my last fight. I feel energized and don’t have to cut weight.”

“Being a good person, I care about Charlo’s mental health struggles and know that it’s real. But as far as boxing, I don’t care about it at all. It is what it is. We’re still gonna fight.”

‘I definitely have the momentum over Charlo’

“I learned from the Erislandy Lara fight that I can’t let the moment get to me. If I can do that all throughout the week and get there to fight night, it’s gonna be a long night for Charlo.”

“My whole mindset changed after the Lara fight. I didn’t want to fight anymore. But when I came back, I knew I wanted to do it the right way. I knew this was my big opportunity at the biggest stage. Now I’ve got that great opportunity.”

“I’m not looking ahead to anything. I’m fully focused on this fight. But when I get past Charlo, I want it all. I want the biggest fights out there.”

“I definitely have the momentum over Charlo. But we have to let the fights happen. We’re gonna find out on May 31.”

Atop the fight card, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN takes on Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The pair square off in a 12-round bout, with Plant’s interim WBA 168-pound title on the line.