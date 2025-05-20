Resendiz prepared for ‘tough fight’ against Plant with ‘everything on the line’

Jose Armando Resendiz goes up against Caleb Plant on May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The Mexican contender challenges the Nashville native for his interim WBA super middleweight title. The 12-round contest tops a Premier Boxing Champions doubleheader, live on Prime Video.

Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a win via fifth-round TKO against Fernando Paliza in February. The outing was his first fight since September 2023, when he suffered a defeat via eighth-round TKO against Elijah Garcia. In March of the same year, the Southern California-based 26-year-old knocked out former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd in the 10th round.

In his next fight, Resendiz looks to defeat the 32-year-old former IBF 168-pound champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs), promising him a “tough fight.” The native of Guayabitos, Nayarit, Mexico said he felt “more ready than ever before.”

“Fans are going to see a fighter who leaves it all in the ring,” Jose Armando Resendiz said. “I’m bringing pressure, energy, and heart from the opening bell. I’m not coming to back up – I’m coming to bring the fight to him. You’re going to see someone who’s hungry to win and willing to go through whatever it takes to get the job done. I’m not showing up just to compete – I’m gonna make a statement!”

“Working with Manny Robles out here in Southern California has really taken me to another level. Every day, we’re motivated – not just on getting in shape, but on improving every part of my game. We’re fine-tuning my footwork, tightening up my defense, sharpening my punches, and building smart strategies for fight night. I’ve been learning so much throughout this camp. Honestly, I feel more confident, more focused, and more ready than I ever have before.”

‘He’s going to remember my name forever’

“I know Caleb Plant is a top-level fighter. He’s a former world champion for a reason – he’s fast, technical, and he’s been in there with the best. I respect everything he’s accomplished. But I didn’t take this fight to just be another name on his resume. I’ve put in the work, I’ve made the sacrifices, and I’m coming in prepared to give him a tough fight. This is the kind of challenge I’ve always wanted – to go up against the best and prove I belong with the best. He’s going to remember my name forever.”

“This fight is huge for me, and I want to thank my team for giving me this opportunity. It’s not just another fight – it’s the opportunity I’ve been chasing since I first laced up gloves. If I beat Caleb Plant, people will have to take notice. A win puts me in position to fight for a world title. I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let this moment slip away. I’m treating it like everything is on the line – because for me, it is.”

In the co-feature to Plant vs Resendiz, two-division champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA takes on Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

On the undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ square off in a 10-rounder at middleweight. The telecast opener is an all-Mexican 10-round super welterweight clash between Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs).