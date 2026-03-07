Stephanie Han rematches Holly Holm in El Paso, Texas in May

Stephanie Han faces Holly Holm on Saturday, May 30, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The championship bout headlines MVPW 03, live on ESPN. Ticket information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The two fighters first met in January in Puerto Rico. The contest was stopped in the seventh round after Han (12-0, 3 KOs) suffered a cut due to an accidental clash of heads and was unable to continue.

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The decision was made according to the judges’ scorecards, which read 69-65, 69-64, and 68-65 in favor of Han, who retained her WBA lightweight title.

Stepping through the ropes in front of her hometown crowd at the end of May, Han, 35, makes the third defense of her belt. She is opposed by 44-year-old former boxing and UFC champion Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who makes her latest attempt to become a four-division world champion in boxing.

At a press conference on Friday in New York, Stephanie Han and Holly Holm previewed their rematch and faced off.

“I’m so excited for this rematch,” Han said. “Yes, the fight ended in controversy. She says she could have caught up at the end, and I want to have this next fight with no excuses.”

“To have this fight in my home city of El Paso is a dream come true, and I’m so excited because I know Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico are going to come out to support this fight.”

Stephanie Han and Holly Holm during a press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on March 6, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Holm said, “I’m excited for the rematch. I think a lot of people are, considering how the fight kind of ended. I’m just excited to put the work in, show up, and do the best that I can do.”

“Any fight you have is a learning experience, and we’ve already addressed a lot of things, putting work in at the gym.”

“I am getting closer to having my final fights and things like that, but I still feel it in myself, and I still feel the passion, and that’s why I still fight.”

MVPW on ESPN

MVPW 03: Han vs Holm 2 is the third event announced as part of a multi-year deal that Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) signed with ESPN through 2028.

The first card – launching A New Era in Women’s Boxing – takes place in London on April 5, with WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) facing WBO champion Terri Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) for the unified title.

The second showdown on April 17 is a recently reported clash in New York, featuring Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) defending her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (18-9-3, 10 KOs).