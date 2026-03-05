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Alycia Baumgardner to face Bo Mi Re Shin in April in New York

Alycia Baumgardner currently holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Alycia Baumgardner smiling during a press conference ahead of her boxing match
Alycia Baumgardner during a press conference in Manchester, England, on April 14, 2022. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Alycia Baumgardner is reportedly set to face Bo Mi Re Shin at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 17. The native of Fremont, Ohio – who currently holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles – is expected to headline the latest edition of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the matchup Thursday via social media, citing a source. MVP has yet to officially confirm the bout.

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Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) comes off a decision victory over Leila Beaudoin on the undercard of Paul vs Joshua last December.

South Korea’s former title challenger Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) defeated Tywarna Campbell by decision last November, bouncing back from her loss to Caroline Dubois in March.

Baumgardner, along with other MVP fighters, is scheduled to participate in a press conference this Friday at MSG in New York.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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