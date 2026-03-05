Alycia Baumgardner to face Bo Mi Re Shin in April in New York

Alycia Baumgardner is reportedly set to face Bo Mi Re Shin at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 17. The native of Fremont, Ohio – who currently holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles – is expected to headline the latest edition of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the matchup Thursday via social media, citing a source. MVP has yet to officially confirm the bout.

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Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) comes off a decision victory over Leila Beaudoin on the undercard of Paul vs Joshua last December.

South Korea’s former title challenger Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) defeated Tywarna Campbell by decision last November, bouncing back from her loss to Caroline Dubois in March.

Baumgardner, along with other MVP fighters, is scheduled to participate in a press conference this Friday at MSG in New York.