Gallagher joins Mayer vs Cameron main card as Nicolson withdraws with injury

Tysie Gallagher is set to compete on the Mayer vs Cameron main card on August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. Meanwhile, Skye Nicolson has withdrawn from her title defense due to injury.

England’s Gallagher (10-2) was originally scheduled to face Wales’ Ashleigh Johnson (3-4) in a six-round super bantamweight bout on the prelims.

On Wednesday, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that Gallagher will now compete in an eight-round 122-pound bout on the main card against an opponent to be announced.

“Saturday, August 29th is more than a comeback fight for me. It’s the start of a new era,” Gallagher said. “After injury, surgery and months of hard work behind the scenes, I’m finally ready to return. Making my MVP debut is a massive moment in my career, and I believe this is where the next chapter begins. The comeback starts now, and the future starts here.”

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Australia’s Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) was scheduled to defend her WBC super bantamweight title against Japan’s Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), with the bout now removed from the main card.

Additionally, the promotion announced a six-round super lightweight bout between India’s Neeraj Goyat (20-4-2, 9 KOs) and Germany’s Yessin Koulali (8-1, 3 KOs) for the prelims.

The headline bout is a super welterweight title unification between LA’s unified WBA and WBC champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) and WBO champion Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) of the UK.

The card will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Current fight card

Main card

Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) vs. Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), super welterweight – Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles, Cameron’s WBO title

Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore, 10 rounds, lightweight – Duboi’s WBC and WBO titles

Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) vs. Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight

Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs), featherweight

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Prelims