Jesus Ramos faces Meiirim Nursultanov in Cruz vs Bravo co-feature in San Diego

Jesus Ramos Jr. defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Meiirim Nursultanov on September 19 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The contest serves as the co-feature to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Nestor Bravo.

Ramos (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed last December by unanimous decision against Shane Mosley Jr.

WBC No. 1-ranked contender Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan has not fought since November 2023, when he scored a unanimous decision over Julio Alamos.

Dominican Republic’s Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) is the current WBC champion at 160 lbs.

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What they’re saying

“I’m super excited to be back in the ring and extra motivated to defend my title for the first time,” Ramos said. “I know my opponent has a lot of experience and has been waiting for his opportunity. He’s a hungry and dangerous fighter, so we’re expecting the best version of him on September 19.”

Nursultanov said, “This upcoming bout is a moment I’ve been eagerly waiting for. Getting here took patience and relentless effort. Enough talk, I’m fully dialed in and ready to give my all. I’m bringing pure focus, intense drive and a hunger for victory.”

Pitbull vs Bravo

The previously reported and now confirmed headline bout features Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) against Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs).

Cruz makes the second defense of his interim WBC super lightweight title.

Bravo, who is ranked No. 35 by the WBC, challenges for his first major title.

Britain’s Dalton Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) is the reigning WBC champion at 140 lbs.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced the matchups on Wednesday, along with the venue and location for the event.

Other bouts on the Cruz vs Bravo undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets can be purchased via AXS.com. The card will stream live on DAZN.