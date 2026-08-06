Itauma vs Hrgovic now for vacant IBF heavyweight title

Moses Itauma faces Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight title on Saturday, August 29, at The O2 in London, England. The previously announced matchup was upgraded to a championship bout for the belt vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June.

Cuban Frank Sanchez (16-1, 19 KOs) is the IBF mandatory contender and is currently ranked No. 1, while the No. 2 spot remains vacant.

Slovakian-born UK-based Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) is No. 3, while Croatia’s 34-year-old Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs) is No. 4.

According to Queensberry promoter Frank Warren, Sanchez agreed to step aside and will face the winner of the Itauma vs Hrgovic matchup.

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“We paid [Sanchez] some money,” Warren told BBC Sport. “We said whoever wins the fight, you’re not losing out and you’ll get the opportunity to fight for the title against the winner.”

Tickets are on sale via AXS.com. The event will stream live on DAZN.

The list of undercard bouts includes: