Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool for vacant title tops Paul-Tyson prelims

Also confirmed for Paul vs Tyson prelims, Lucas Bahdi up against Corey Marksman & Bruce Carrington versus Dana Coolwell

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shadasia Green weighs-in for her next
Shadasia Green faces Melinda Watpool at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA on November 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Shadasia Green is set for her next fight against Melinda Watpool atop the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson prelims at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Following the release of an official event trailer, the rest of lineup has also been finalized.

Once-beaten Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) makes her second attempt to land one of four major belts. In her first bid last December, the 35-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Franchon Crews Dezurn and didn’t succeed to lift the vacant WBC 168 lbs strap. The Patterson, New Jersey native returned to winning ways in July, scoring a UD against Natasha Spence.

Making her U.S. debut, unbeaten Melinda Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs) fights for her first world title. The 35-year-old Canadian contender is coming off a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Spence in September and Adriana Dos Santos Araujo in April.

Also confirmed for the Paul vs Tyson prelims, a 10-round lightweight bout between Lucas Bahdi and Corey Marksman. Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) of Canada pulled an upset in July in Tampa, where he KO’d Ashton Sylve in the sixth round. Orlando’s Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) fought on the same Jake Paul vs Mike Perry undercard, taking a majority decision against Tony Aguilar.

Plus, a previously reported bout, pitting Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) against Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) of Australia has been also made official. The scheduled for eight rounds featherweight contest serves as the event opener.

The top of fight card live on Netflix features Cleveland’s Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) up against former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn. The co-feature is a rematch between Ireland’s current undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Also on the main card, San Antonio’s WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) defends his title against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Kicking off the action, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India and Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil clash at super middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

