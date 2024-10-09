Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell added to Tyson-Paul undercard

Bruce Carrington is set for his next fight against Dana Coolwell on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard on November 15. The event airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2024. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native is fresh off the win by majority decision against Sulaiman Segawa in September in New York.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) of Australia makes his second ring appearance for the year, as well as debut in the United States. The 25-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Fernando Tagpuno Jr last time out in March.

The Carrington vs Coolwell matchup was first reported by ESPN, citing sources. A formal fight announcement is expected to be made shortly by Most Valuable Promotions that runs the Paul vs Tyson showdown.

Atop the fight card, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland takes on Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in an eight by two-minute round matchup. In the co-main event, Ireland’s Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) defends her undisputed super lightweight title against old rival Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Among other Paul vs Tyson undercard bouts, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) defends his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Plus, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India faces Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil at super middleweight.