Video: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson official trailer

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson battle it out atop the first boxing fight card live on Netflix

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul goes up against “the Baddest Man on the Planet”, Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The pair squares off in an eight-round boxing match at heavyweight. The contest serves as the main event live on Netflix.

The official Paul vs Tyson event trailer hit the stream today. The video features glimpses of both fighters’ previous bouts, as well as a simulation of their upcoming clash.

The co-main event is a long-awaited rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

Also on the card,, Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos and Neeraj Goyat faces Whindersson Nunes at super middleweight. A recently reported featherweight contest pitting Bruce Carrington against Dana Coolwell is yet to be confirmed for the undercard.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

