Rohan Polanco vs Quinton Randall joins Zayas-Perez undercard

The bout between Rohan Polanco and Quinton Randall, along with other matchups, has been added to the undercard of Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Perez. The event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 26. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Unbeaten Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) was in action in May, defeating Fabian Andres Maidana by unanimous decision to secure his second win of 2025. The 26-year-old Dominican kicked off the year in February, knocking out Jean Carlos Torres in the second round.

Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year and targets his third straight victory. The 34-year-old native of Houston, TX defeated Janelson Figueroa Bocachica and Bryan Springs by unanimous decision last October and May, respectively.

Also added to the Zayas vs Perez undercard is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Yan Santana and Aaron Alameda. Dominican Santana (14-0, 12 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision win against Edwin Palomares in April. Mexican southpaw Alameda (30-2, 17 KOs) aims for his sixth straight victory after defeating Braian Ariel Arguello by UD in February.

As well, Bakhodir Jalolov (15-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Gianmarco Cardillo (12-1-2, 2 KOs) of Italy in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Steven Navarro (6-0, 5 KOs) of Inglewood, CA takes on Cristopher Rios (11-2, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, CA in an eight-rounder at junior bantamweight.

Atop the fight card, Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Jorge Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico clash for the vacant WBO super welterweight title. The co-feature is an interim featherweight title bout between Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) and Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia.

The current Zayas vs Garcia lineup is as follows

Main card

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez – vacant WBO super welterweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita – interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza

Prelims