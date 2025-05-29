Xander Zayas faces Jorge Garcia Perez for vacant title in New York City in July

Xander Zayas makes his first attempt to become a champion as he faces Jorge Garcia Perez at The Theater at MSG in New York on July 26. The pair battle it out for the vacant WBO super welterweight title. The contest headlines a Top Rank card live on ESPN.

Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico clash for the belt previously held by Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs). The latter – the unified champion of West Palm Beach, Florida – is expected to face Australia’s Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch, defending his WBC 154-pound title, while his WBO strap becomes vacant.

Unbeaten 22-year-old Zayas is coming off a win via ninth-round TKO against Slawa Spomer at the same venue in February. 28-year-old Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) earned his eighth straight victory in April, upsetting Charles Conwell by split decision in Oceanside, California.

​​”This is a dream I’ve worked hard for my entire life. I’ve got a good opponent in Jorge Garcia, a Mexican hungry to become a world champion,” Zayas said. “But I’m ready to raise the Puerto Rican flag high in victory and become a world champion at 22 years old. See you all on July 26.”

Garcia said, “A lot of people thought I wasn’t going to win my last fight, but I scored a stunning upset. Even though I was the underdog, I shocked the world. This fight won’t be any different. Becoming a world champion is my dream, and I’m ready to make it come true on July 26 with a dominant win over Xander Zayas. Mexico will have a new champion this summer.”

Bruce Carrington vs Mateus Heita for interim title in co-feature

The co-feature on the card pits Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington against Mateus Heita. The contest is set to crown the new interim WBC champion at featherweight. Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) is a reigning WBC champion at 126 lbs.

Undefeated 28-year-old Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) stopped Enrique Vivas in the third round in March in Las Vegas. Unbeaten Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) makes his U.S. debut after scoring a unanimous decision over Abdulaziz Kunert in April.

“It’s always a thrill to fight in my city, and I can’t wait to bring the ‘Shu Shu Show’ back to The Theater at Madison Square Garden,” Carrington said. “The featherweight division is full of champions who have refused my challenge, so I credit Heita for accepting. That said, I will take out my frustration on him on July 26 and continue putting the division on notice.”

Heita said, “I’ve proven to the world that I’m a world-class boxer, and facing the best has always been my ambition because I believe I’m destined for greatness. I see Bruce as just another obstacle to becoming a world champion. There’s nothing particularly special about him – he’s simply another challenge I will overcome.”

Zayas vs Garcia undercard

On the Zayas vs Garcia undercard, Emiliano Fernando Vargas of Oxnard, California, takes on Alexander Espinoza of Ecuador. The pair square off at super lightweight, kicking off the ESPN telecast.

21-year-old Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) earned a pair of second-round stoppage victories in Las Vegas this year, eliminating Juan Leon in May and Giovannie Gonzalez in March. 34-year-old Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs) defeated Reno Reyes by unanimous decision in March, securing his second win in a row.

“Like 50 Cent said, I run New York. All jokes aside, I’m ready to perform on the biggest stage and continue to win,” Vargas said. “Each fight is one step closer to becoming the world champion God called me to be.”

Among the Zayas vs Garcia prelims, Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez (5-2, 4 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rican showdown at super flyweight. Plus, Julius Ballo of San Diego, California makes his pro boxing debut against North Carolina’s Brandan Ayala (2-0, 1 KO) at featherweight.

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.