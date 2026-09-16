Renato Moicano vs Tom Nolan headlines UFC Vegas 123 in October

The bout between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan headlines UFC Fight Night on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 123. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Moicano (21-7-1) of Brazil was scheduled to face Brian Ortega in a rescheduled rematch at Saturday’s UFC 331 in Los Angeles. The bout was canceled after Ortega withdrew, possibly due to an eye injury, which has not been officially confirmed.

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In his previous outing in April at UFC Vegas 115, Moicano, 37, defeated Chris Duncan by second-round submission, bouncing back from two straight defeats.

Australia’s Nolan (11-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. The 26-year-old was last in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, scoring a unanimous decision over Fares Ziam.

The list of reported bouts for UFC Vegas 123 to date is as follows: