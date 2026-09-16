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Renato Moicano vs Tom Nolan headlines UFC Vegas 123 in October

Moicano was expected to face Brian Ortega in a rescheduled rematch at UFC 331 this Saturday, but Ortega withdrew

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tom Nolan during the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in
Tom Nolan during the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on February 7, 2025. Photo credit: FIGHTMAG

The bout between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan headlines UFC Fight Night on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 123. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Moicano (21-7-1) of Brazil was scheduled to face Brian Ortega in a rescheduled rematch at Saturday’s UFC 331 in Los Angeles. The bout was canceled after Ortega withdrew, possibly due to an eye injury, which has not been officially confirmed.

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In his previous outing in April at UFC Vegas 115, Moicano, 37, defeated Chris Duncan by second-round submission, bouncing back from two straight defeats.

Australia’s Nolan (11-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. The 26-year-old was last in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, scoring a unanimous decision over Fares Ziam.

The list of reported bouts for UFC Vegas 123 to date is as follows:

  • Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan, lightweight
  • Lucia Szabova vs. Tainara Lisboa, flyweight
  • Nick Klein vs. Joseph Kropschot, middleweight
  • Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee, featherweight
  • Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos, bantamweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Azamat Bekoev, middleweight
  • Theodor Berggren vs. Rodrigo Sezinando, welterweight
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Francis Marshall, featherweight
  • Farman Hasanov vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani, welterweight
  • Talita Alencar vs. Piera Rodriguez, strawweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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