Javon Walton replaces Deen The Great in Misfits Boxing bout against Henry Cejudo

Javon Walton faces Henry Cejudo in the Misfits Boxing main event on September 26, live on DAZN from James L. Knight Center in Miami. Walton stepped in on short notice, replacing Deen The Great, who suffered an injury and was forced to pull out.

Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia, was last in action last September in Montreal, where he defeated Anthony Mora by unanimous decision.

The 20-year-old southpaw was scheduled to face Dionne Ruvalcaba on the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin in April in New York, but withdrew due to injury.

Walton returns to the ring against Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, 39, of Los Angeles, who makes his boxing debut.

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What they’re saying

“I knew all along that Dean The Bitch would back out, and so I am not surprised he has done,” Cejudo said. “But I have a new opponent now, who thinks he’s a fighter, but Wanna will be playing another robot by the time I’m done with him.”

Walton said, “Henry Cejudo is an Olympic gold medallist and a former UFC champion, so I know exactly the level of athlete I’m stepping in there with. This fight came up out of nowhere and I stepped up without hesitation. I stay ready for moments like this. This is boxing, and this is my world.”

Current fight card

Among other bouts scheduled for the upcoming card, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson of Costa Mesa, California, defends his Misfits Boxing middleweight title against Kenzo Biyong of the Netherlands.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Henry Cejudo vs. Javon Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO), lightweight

Tony Ferguson (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Kenzo Biyong, MFB middleweight title

Chase Demoor (7-2-1, 7 KOs) vs. Plinio Cruz, MFB heavyweight title

Fox Townley vs. Justin Ibarrola (1-0), MFB lightweight title