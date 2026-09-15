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Eumir Marcial vs Omar Huerta headlines Pitbull-Bravo non-televised undercard

Also on the non-televised undercard, Lazaro Lorenzana faces Marcos Vazquez, Robert Guerrero takes on Shawn Rall, and more

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Eumir Marcial during his bout against Andrew Whitfield
Eumir Marcial during his bout against Andrew Whitfield at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on December 16, 2020. Photo by Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Eumir Felix Marcial and Omar Ulises Huerta has been confirmed for the non-televised undercard of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Nestor Bravo. The event takes place on Saturday, September 19, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

  • Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Marcial (7-0, 4 KOs) comes off a majority decision victory over Eddy Colmenares last October.
  • San Diego native Huerta (15-1-1, 13 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Vito Mielnicki Jr. in April.

The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

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Also on non-televised undercard

  • All-Mexican eight-round super middleweight bout between Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana (21-0, 13 KOs) and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (21-2-1, 10 KOs).
  • Six-round lightweight contest between Robert Guerrero (8-0, 3 KOs) of San Jose, CA, and Shawn Rall (4-7, 3 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio.
  • Six-round heavyweight matchup between Valerii Tadtaev (5-0, 5 KOs) and Juan Silva (3-1, 3 KOs) of Bellevue, Ohio.
  • Four-round super lightweight bout between San Diego’s Diego Luna (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Cuba’s Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-4-2, 2 KOs).

Pitbull vs Bravo live on DAZN

  • In the main event live on DAZN, Mexico’s “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs).
  • In the co-feature, Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan.
  • Also on the card, Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, takes on Mexico’s Sergio Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs) at super middleweight.
  • Plus, Mexico’s Marco Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) meets Canada’s Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) at middleweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via AXS.com.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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