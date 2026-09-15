Eumir Marcial vs Omar Huerta headlines Pitbull-Bravo non-televised undercard

The bout between Eumir Felix Marcial and Omar Ulises Huerta has been confirmed for the non-televised undercard of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Nestor Bravo. The event takes place on Saturday, September 19, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Marcial (7-0, 4 KOs) comes off a majority decision victory over Eddy Colmenares last October.

San Diego native Huerta (15-1-1, 13 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Vito Mielnicki Jr. in April.

The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

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Also on non-televised undercard

All-Mexican eight-round super middleweight bout between Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana (21-0, 13 KOs) and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (21-2-1, 10 KOs).

Six-round lightweight contest between Robert Guerrero (8-0, 3 KOs) of San Jose, CA, and Shawn Rall (4-7, 3 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio.

Six-round heavyweight matchup between Valerii Tadtaev (5-0, 5 KOs) and Juan Silva (3-1, 3 KOs) of Bellevue, Ohio.

Four-round super lightweight bout between San Diego’s Diego Luna (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Cuba’s Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-4-2, 2 KOs).

Pitbull vs Bravo live on DAZN

In the main event live on DAZN, Mexico’s “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs).

In the co-feature, Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

Also on the card, Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, takes on Mexico’s Sergio Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs) at super middleweight.

Plus, Mexico’s Marco Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) meets Canada’s Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) at middleweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via AXS.com.