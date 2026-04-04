UFC Vegas 115 live results: Renato Moicano submits Chris Duncan – Video

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, aka UFC Vegas 115, airs live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4.
In the main event, former lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano (20-7-1) of Brazil faces Chris Duncan (15-2) of Scotland. The co-main event is an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between former title challenger Virna Jandiroba (22-4) and Tabatha Ricci (12-3).
- Moicano lost two fights in a row against Beneil Dariush last June and Islam Makhachev last January.
- Duncan earned four straight victories, defeating Terrance McKinney in his previous bout last December.
- Jandiroba comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Mackenzie Dern in their rematch last October.
- Ricci returned to winning ways last July with a stoppage victory over Amanda Ribas.
UFC Vegas 115 results
Main card
- Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 3:14)
- Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:52)
- Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam by TKO (punches, R3, 1:44)
- Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini by TKO (knee and punches, R1, 3:57)
- Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
Prelims
- Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll by TKO (liver shot, R2, 4:56)
- Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata by TKO (punches, R2, 0:52)
- Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan by KO (knee, R2, 4:24)
- Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 3:27)
- Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
UFC Vegas 115 live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Renato Moicano submits Chris Duncan in second round
Renato Moicano (21-7-1) defeats Chris Duncan (15-3) by second-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at lightweight. The stoppage came at 3:14 of the round.
Virna Jandiroba defeats Tabatha Ricci by decision
Virna Jandiroba (23-4) defeats Tabatha Ricci (12-4) by unanimous decision in an all-Brazilian showdown at strawweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev submits Brendson Ribeiro in second round
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0) defeats Brendson Ribeiro (17-10) by first-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:52 of the round.
Van vs Taira moves from UFC 327 to UFC 328
Ethyn Ewing TKOs Rafael Estevam in third round
Ethyn Ewing (10-2) defeats Rafael Estevam (14-1) by third-round TKO with punches at 136.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round.
Tommy McMillen TKOs Manolo Zecchini in first round
Tommy McMillen (10-0) defeats Manolo Zecchini (11-5) by first-round TKO with knees and punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:57 of the round.
Jose Delano defeats Robert Ruchala by decision
Jose Delano (17-3) defeats Robert Ruchała (11-3) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 30-26, 29-27, and 29-27.
Thomas Petersen defeats Guilherme Pat by decision
Thomas Petersen (11-4) defeats Guilherme Pat (6-1) by majority decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-27, and 29-27.
Alessandro Costa TKOs Stewart Nicoll in second round
Alessandro Costa (15-5) defeats Stewart Nicoll (8-3) by second-round TKO with a left punch to the body at flyweight. The stoppage came at 4:56 of the round.
Darrius Flowers TKOs Lando Vannata in second round
Darrius Flowers (13-8-1) defeats Lando Vannata (12-8-2) by second-round TKO with punches at 156.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 0:52 of the round.
Alice Pereira KOs Hailey Cowan in second round
Alice Pereira (7-1) defeats Hailey Cowan (7-5) by second-round knockout with a knee at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:24 of the round.
Tresean Gore submits Azamat Bekoev in third round
Tresean Gore (7-4) defeats Azamat Bekoev (20-5) by submission with a guillotine choke in the third round at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:27 of the round.
Dione Barbosa defeats Melissa Gatto by decision
Dione Barbosa (9-4) defeats Melissa Gatto (9-3-2) by majority decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-27, and 29-27.
Kai Kamaka III defeats Dakota Hope by decision
Kicking off the action, Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) defeats Dakota Hope (11-2) by split decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Watch: UFC Vegas 115 Preview Show
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan covers the main event between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan, along with breakdowns of the card and key storylines heading into the event.
How to watch and start time
UFC Vegas 115 airs live on Paramount+ with the main card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.