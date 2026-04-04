UFC Vegas 115 live results: Renato Moicano submits Chris Duncan – Video

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, aka UFC Vegas 115, airs live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4.

In the main event, former lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano (20-7-1) of Brazil faces Chris Duncan (15-2) of Scotland. The co-main event is an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between former title challenger Virna Jandiroba (22-4) and Tabatha Ricci (12-3).

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Moicano lost two fights in a row against Beneil Dariush last June and Islam Makhachev last January.

Duncan earned four straight victories, defeating Terrance McKinney in his previous bout last December.

Jandiroba comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Mackenzie Dern in their rematch last October.

Ricci returned to winning ways last July with a stoppage victory over Amanda Ribas.

UFC Vegas 115 results

Main card

Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 3:14)

Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:52)

Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam by TKO (punches, R3, 1:44)

Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini by TKO (knee and punches, R1, 3:57)

Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Prelims

Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll by TKO (liver shot, R2, 4:56)

Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata by TKO (punches, R2, 0:52)

Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan by KO (knee, R2, 4:24)

Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 3:27)

Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 115 live blog April 4, 2026 10:59 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. April 4, 2026 10:58 PM EDT Renato Moicano submits Chris Duncan in second round Renato Moicano (21-7-1) defeats Chris Duncan (15-3) by second-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at lightweight. The stoppage came at 3:14 of the round. Virna Jandiroba defeats Tabatha Ricci by decision Virna Jandiroba (23-4) defeats Tabatha Ricci (12-4) by unanimous decision in an all-Brazilian showdown at strawweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. April 4, 2026 9:57 PM EDT Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev submits Brendson Ribeiro in second round Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0) defeats Brendson Ribeiro (17-10) by first-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:52 of the round. April 4, 2026 9:41 PM EDT Van vs Taira moves from UFC 327 to UFC 328 The flyweight title fight between champion Joshua Van and challenger Tatsuro Taira that was set to serve as the UFC 327 co-main event has been moved to UFC 328. April 4, 2026 9:36 PM EDT Ethyn Ewing TKOs Rafael Estevam in third round Ethyn Ewing (10-2) defeats Rafael Estevam (14-1) by third-round TKO with punches at 136.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round. April 4, 2026 9:17 PM EDT Tommy McMillen TKOs Manolo Zecchini in first round Tommy McMillen (10-0) defeats Manolo Zecchini (11-5) by first-round TKO with knees and punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:57 of the round. April 4, 2026 8:45 PM EDT Jose Delano defeats Robert Ruchala by decision Jose Delano (17-3) defeats Robert Ruchała (11-3) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 30-26, 29-27, and 29-27. April 4, 2026 8:05 PM EDT Thomas Petersen defeats Guilherme Pat by decision Thomas Petersen (11-4) defeats Guilherme Pat (6-1) by majority decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-27, and 29-27. April 4, 2026 7:41 PM EDT Alessandro Costa TKOs Stewart Nicoll in second round Alessandro Costa (15-5) defeats Stewart Nicoll (8-3) by second-round TKO with a left punch to the body at flyweight. The stoppage came at 4:56 of the round. April 4, 2026 7:39 PM EDT Darrius Flowers TKOs Lando Vannata in second round Darrius Flowers (13-8-1) defeats Lando Vannata (12-8-2) by second-round TKO with punches at 156.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 0:52 of the round. April 4, 2026 6:57 PM EDT Alice Pereira KOs Hailey Cowan in second round Alice Pereira (7-1) defeats Hailey Cowan (7-5) by second-round knockout with a knee at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:24 of the round. April 4, 2026 6:35 PM EDT Tresean Gore submits Azamat Bekoev in third round Tresean Gore (7-4) defeats Azamat Bekoev (20-5) by submission with a guillotine choke in the third round at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:27 of the round. April 4, 2026 6:08 PM EDT Dione Barbosa defeats Melissa Gatto by decision Dione Barbosa (9-4) defeats Melissa Gatto (9-3-2) by majority decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-27, and 29-27. April 4, 2026 5:36 PM EDT Kai Kamaka III defeats Dakota Hope by decision Kicking off the action, Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) defeats Dakota Hope (11-2) by split decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. April 4, 2026 3:59 PM EDT Watch: UFC Vegas 115 Preview Show UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan covers the main event between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan, along with breakdowns of the card and key storylines heading into the event. April 4, 2026 3:10 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 115 airs live on Paramount+ with the main card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.