Raymond Ford TKO’s Otabek Kholmatov in 12th round to land title – Photos

Raymond Ford walked away with the win against Otabek Kholmatov live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair squared off in the main event bout with the vacant WBA featherweight title on the line.

The American contender took the victory by TKO and handed the previously unbeaten contender of Uzbekistan his first career defeat. Referee Referee Charlie Fitch stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 53 seconds into the 12th round.

Going into the final round, Kholmatov was ahead on two of the judges’ scorecards that read 106-103, 104-105 and 106-103.

Raymond Ford vs Otabek Kholmatov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Ford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature, Luis Alberto Lopez of Mexico stopped Japanese contender Reiya Abe in the eighth round. With the victory he successfully retained his IBF featherweight title for the third time.

On the undercard, the welterweight bout between Brian Norman Jr. and Janelson Figueroa Bocachica was ruled a no decision. The ringside doctor stopped the fight after the third round deeming Bocachica unable to continue due to a cut caused by an accidental clash of heads. In the first round the latter secured a knockdown with a straight right hand.

Bryce Mills defeated Gerffred Ngayot by unanimous decision after six rounds at junior welterweight. The scores were 58-56, 60-54 and 60-54.

Troy Isley stopped Marcos Hernandez with a one-two combo at middleweight. The official time was 1 minute and 30 seconds into the seventh round.

Floyd Diaz came out with the win by unanimous decision against Edwin Rodriguez at bantamweight. The scores were 79-73, 80-72, 78-74.

Rohan Polanco earned with the win by unanimous decision against Tarik Zaina at junior welterweight. The scores were 79-71, 79-71 and 78-72.

Nico Ali Walsh claimed a unanimous decision against Charles Stanford at middleweight. The scores were 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55.

Kicking off the action, Brandon Moore defeated Helaman Olguin by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at heavyweight all three scores were 80-72.

Get Kholmatov vs Ford full fight card results.