Kholmatov vs Ford results, live stream, full fight card

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out live stream from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair squares off in the main event with the vacant WBA 126-pound title on the line.
Both, unbeaten Uzbekistan native Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) and undefeated southpaw Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, fight for their first world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.
In the 12-round co-main event, Luis Alberto Lopez faces Reiya Abe. Mexico’s Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) makes the third defense of his IBF featherweight title. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan makes his U.S. and international debut, as well as first attempt to become champion.
Among Kholmatov vs Ford undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia defends his WBO International welterweight title against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) of Detroit. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 9:20 am AEDT / 6:20 am AWST
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
- Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBA featherweight title
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
- Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, 10 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO International welterweight title
- Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford results
Stay tuned for Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford live results.