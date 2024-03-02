Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Kholmatov vs Ford results, live stream, full fight card

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford live from Verona, New York

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford faceoff live from Verona, New York
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in faceoff ahead of their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out live stream from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair squares off in the main event with the vacant WBA 126-pound title on the line.

Both, unbeaten Uzbekistan native Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) and undefeated southpaw Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, fight for their first world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

In the 12-round co-main event, Luis Alberto Lopez faces Reiya Abe. Mexico’s Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) makes the third defense of his IBF featherweight title. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan makes his U.S. and international debut, as well as first attempt to become champion.

Among Kholmatov vs Ford undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia defends his WBO International welterweight title against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) of Detroit. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 9:20 am AEDT / 6:20 am AWST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBA featherweight title
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, 10 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO International welterweight title
  • Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford results

Stay tuned for Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.