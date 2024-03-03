Luis Alberto Lopez stops Reiya Abe in eighth round to retain title

Luis Alberto Lopez successfully retained his world title against Reiya Abe live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card headlined by Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Referee Mark Nelson stopped the fight at 39 seconds into the eighth round following a flurry of punches from the champion.

With the victory by TKO, Luis Alberto Lopez made the third successful defense of his IBF featherweight belt. In addition, Mexico’s 30-year-old improved to 30-2, 17.

Reiya Abe dropped to 25-4-1, 10 KOs. The 30-year-old southpaw of Japan failed his first attempt to become champion, as well as the U.S. and international debut.

