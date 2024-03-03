Troy Isley drops & stops Marcos Hernandez in seventh round

U.S. Olympian Troy Isley came out on top when he faced Marcos Hernandez live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The middleweight bout was featured on the card topped by Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford.

The scheduled for fight rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. Isley sent Hernandez to the canvas with a one-two combo. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet referee Mark Nelson waved the fight off at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory by TKO, 25-year-old Troy Isley of Washington, D.C. improved to 12-0, 5 KOs and remained undefeated. 30-year-old Marcos Hernandez of Fresno, California dropped to 16-7-2, 3 KOs.

