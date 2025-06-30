Barrios: Respect for Pacquiao ends when the bell rings

Mario Barrios aims to prove he’s the champion as he defends his title against Manny Pacquiao. The two fighters battle it out in the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19.

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBC welterweight title, entering the ring as “full champion.” The San Antonio native first landed the interim belt in September 2023, defeating Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision. Last June, the 30-year-old similarly defeated Fabian Maidana.

After Terence Crawford was declared “champion in recess,” Barrios was promoted to full champion. In his following bout, which was his previous ring appearance last November, he fought Abdel Ramos to a split draw on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Stepping through the ropes in July, Mario Barrios takes on Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who makes his return to the ring. The 46-year-old eight-division champion from the Philippines looks to once again win a world title.

‘He doesn’t have an easy style to replicate’

“It’s all smiles between us right now, but when that bell rings, we’re going in there with bad intentions,” Mario Barrios said during a media workout at Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas. “He’s trying to take my title and I have to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t.”

“This has been a tremendous camp. It’s very rare to have a camp this smooth. The sparring has been perfect and I’m very happy with how everything has gone. The hard work has already been put in.”

“I’m looking to go out there and showcase my skill and use any advantage I have to get my hand raised at the end of the night.”

“During training camp I haven’t really been working with the mentality that I’m facing a legend. At the end of the day, he’s another man who’s trying to fight for my title. I respect what he’s done in the sport and the person he is, but come fight night, that respect won’t be there.”

“When the fight was first brought to me I wasn’t sure whether to take it as respect or disrespect, because he wanted me. But regardless, I’m the champion for a reason and I’m gonna show why I’m holding the WBC belt.”

“Manny’s movement and hand speed is looking on point right now. That’s what has always made him a great fighter. He doesn’t have an easy style to replicate and that can make sparring tricky. That’s one of the reasons he’s been so successful and why he’s in the position that he is.”

‘I’ve always trained for every fight like it’s a world title fight’

“I have a great team behind me. I’ve been fortunate to be with some of the best in the business from the beginning. I’ve just stayed focused and stayed in the gym and that’s why I’ve gotten these opportunities. I give it 100% every time.”

“I’ve always trained for every fight like it’s a world title fight, so this is no different. I know who I’m going against and I know the threat he is inside of the ring. But with my team and everything we’re working on in the gym, I just have to go out and execute and we’ll be victorious.”

“I’ll definitely be showcasing my indigenous roots for my walkout. That’s something I love to feel as I’m entering the ring. We’ve got something special planned.”

“Having my sister Selina in my camp has been really important. We started this boxing journey together when I was six and she was eight. We’ve always been in each other’s corner since the very beginning. Nobody knows me better in and out of the ring than her.”

In the co-feature on the card, Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL meets Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch. Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title.

On the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) square off in an all-Mexican rematch at super lightweight. Plus, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX faces former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA at featherweight.