Raymond Ford takes title via stoppage against Otabek Kholmatov

Raymond Ford came out with the win against Otabek Kholmatov live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN+, the American contender became a new world champion, taking the victory over previously unbeaten opponent of Uzbekistan via TKO.

Referee Charlie Fitch called it a day at 2 minutes and 53 seconds into the 12th round after Ford tagged Kholmatov and started chasing him down. Going into the final round, Kholmatov was leading on two of the judges’ scorecards. Prior to the stoppage, which came seven seconds prior to the end of the fight, the scores were 106-103, 104-105 and 106-103.

With the victory, Raymond Ford landed the vacant WBA featherweight title. The 24-year-old southpaw of Camden, New Jersey improved to 15-0-1, 8 KOs.

Kholmatov dropped to 12-1, 11 KOs. Hollywood, Florida-based 25-year-old didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion.

