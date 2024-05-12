Subscribe
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko drops & stops George Kambosos Jr to regain world title

Vasiliy Lomachenko TKO's George Kambosos Jr in 11th round to land IBF lightweight title live from Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vasiliy Lomachenko stops George Kambosos Jr to land IBF lightweight title
Vasiliy Lomachenko stops George Kambosos Jr to land IBF lightweight title at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on May 12, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vasiliy Lomachenko took a dominant win against George Kambosos Jr live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, the Ukrainian southpaw dropped and stopped the representative of the country-host to regain a world title.

Ukraine’s three-division world champion and future hall of famer twice sent Australia’s former unified lightweight champion to the canvas with body shots. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the 11th round.

With the victory by TKO, Lomachenko improved to 18-3, 12 KOs and earned the vacant IBF lightweight belt. Earlier in his career, the Oxnard, California-based 36-year-old held the division’s unified WBC, WBO and WBA titles. He also rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Devin Haney in his bid to land the undisputed 135-pound crown last May.

Sydney’s 30-year-old former unified WBA, WBO and IBF 135-pound champion Kambosos Jr dropped to 21-3, 10 KOs.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) defeated fellow-former world champion Andrew Moloney of Australia (26-4, 16 KOs) by split decision. With the victory, the 34-year-old landed the interim WBC junior bantamweight belt. The representative of the country-host wasn’t happy with the decision and announced his retirement. After 12 rounds, the scores were 115-113, 113-116, 115-113.

Pedro Guevara vs Andrew Moloney
Pedro Guevara vs Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Pedro Guevara vs Andrew Moloney
Pedro Guevara vs Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Pedro Guevara defeats Andrew Moloney
Pedro Guevara | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the special feature, New Zealand-Australian former champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) took a controversial majority decision against British Nina Hughes (6-1, 2 KOs), who lost her WBA bantamweight title. Initially, the latter was declared the winner. The ring announcer then re-read the scores 95-95, 96-94 and 98-92 that went in favor of the local fighter.

Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes
Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes
Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other results, Sydney-based Imam Khataev (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Ricards Bolotniks (20-8-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia at light heavyweight. The official time was 1:34 into the sixth round.

The local event date in Australia was Sunday, May 12 (AEST).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

