Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr full fight video highlights

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr squared off in the main event live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The contest featured Ukraine’s three-division world champion up against the former unified champion representing the country-host. The pair battled it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title. In addition, the latter brought to the ring his IBO 135-pound belt.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell. The Ukrainian southpaw first sent his opponent to the canvas with a left hand, but the knockdown wasn’t counted.

Lomachenko then dropped Kambosos, who was also cut over his right eye, with a left body shot. The latter got back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, the future hall of famer was right back with more shots to the body dropping his rival once again.

Referee Katsuhiko Nakamura waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the 11th round. Kambosos’ corner also threw in the towel.

With the victory by TKO, Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko improved to 18-3, 12 KOs. The 36-year-old native of Bilhorod-Dnistrovs’kyi, Ukraine returned to winning ways and became a new IBF lightweight champion.

“It looked like a knockout today, not ‘No-Mas-Chenko,'” Lomachenko said post-win. “But, you know, we trained hard for this moment. I want to thank my opponent. He is a strong man and a true warrior.”

“My plan was to adjust to my opponent. This is what I did during the fight. I knew I needed to finish strong. And in the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body.”

“I never ran around during my boxing career. I always take fights. Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family, and after I rest a little bit, we can talk about my future.”

George Kambosos dropped to 21-3, 10 KOs. Sydney’s 30-year-old, who previously held the unified IBF, WBA and WBO belts, didn’t succeed in his attempt to regain a world title.

“He’s a true champion,” Kambosos said. “He’s a legend of the sport. I give him the utmost respect. We knew what we are coming up against, and I tried my best. But it wasn’t enough today.”

“He’s one of the best fighters in history. So, I’m not ashamed. I wanted to finish the fight on my feet. I wanted to finish the rounds like I always do. But there’s no shame in losing to a man like Lomachenko.”

The local fight date in Australia was Sunday, May 12 (AEST).

Get Lomachenko vs Kambosos full fight card results.