Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Loma vs Kambosos results, fight time, live stream, main event, full card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr live results from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
George Kambosos Jr and Vasiliy Lomachenko go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at RAC Arena in Perth, WA, Australia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The 12-round bout features three-division world champion of Ukraine up against the former unified lightweight champion of Australia.

36-year-old southpaw Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Devin Haney last May in Las Vegas. 30-year-old Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) took a majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title.

In the special feature, WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) of the UK defends her belt against Australia-based former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature pits Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) of Australia against Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico. The former world champions square off for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 11
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, May 12
Time: 3 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo PPV
Date: Sunday, May 12
Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Buy PPV on Kayo

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant IBF lightweight title
  • Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant interim WBC junior bantamweight title
  • Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA bantamweight title
  • Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Faiga Opelu vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lomachenko vs Kambosos results

Stay tuned for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.