Loma vs Kambosos results, fight time, live stream, main event, full card

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The 12-round bout features three-division world champion of Ukraine up against the former unified lightweight champion of Australia.

36-year-old southpaw Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Devin Haney last May in Las Vegas. 30-year-old Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) took a majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title.

In the special feature, WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) of the UK defends her belt against Australia-based former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature pits Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) of Australia against Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico. The former world champions square off for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo PPV

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant IBF lightweight title

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant interim WBC junior bantamweight title

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA bantamweight title

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Faiga Opelu vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lomachenko vs Kambosos results

Stay tuned for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr live results.