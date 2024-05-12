Cherneka Johnson dethrones Nina Hughes via confusingly announced decision

Cherneka Johnson regained world title when she faced Nina Hughes live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

The New Zealand-Australian challenger defeated the defending WBA bantamweight champion of the UK by decision. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judge had 96-94 and 98-92 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

The ring announcer first declared Hughes as the winner of the matchup. The decision was then re-announced with Johnson’s hand raised.

With the victory by majority decision, Cherneka Johnson improved to 16-2, 6 KOs and became a new WBA bantamweight titleholder. Earlier in her career the Tauranga, New Zealand native held the IBF 122 lbs belt. The Melbourne-based 29-year-old said she was confident in her victory.

“I’m not the judge and I’m just glad that they figured out the wrong decision,” said Johnson. “Nina was a tough fight. I’m not the judges but I definitely think I won that fight. I’m just over the moon I won this bout.”

Nina Hughes dropped to 6-1, 2 KOs and lost the title. The 41-year-old suffered her first career defeat as a pro and didn’t succeed in her second championship defense. The Grays, Essex native called for a rematch.

“I just don’t get it, how can they announce I had won and then change the scores?” ” said Hughes. “I thought I’d dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.”

“I don’t get how you can announce the winner and then change the scores. It’s a joke. I feel like I’ve been robbed big time. There’s got to be a rematch. I didn’t lose that fight.”

The local date of the event in Australia was May 12.

