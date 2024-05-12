Pedro Guevara takes interim title by decision against Andrew Moloney

Pedro Guevara walked away with the win against Andrew Moloney live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The pair squared off in the telecast opener leading to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

The former world champions battled it out for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap. The closely contested bout went the full distance. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 116-113 in favor of Moloney, while two other judges had 115-113 for Guevara.

With the victory by split decision, Pedro Guevara improved to 42-4-1, 22 KOs, secured his second win in a row and landed the interim WBC 115 lbs belt. In his post-fight interview, Mexico’s 34-year-old former WBC light flyweight champion thanked the crowd and verbally agreed to a potential rematch with Moloney.

“Alright, no problem. You deserve a rematch, if you want,” Guevara said. “I won this fight. I want to dedicate this victory to my family, to my grandma, who is in heaven right now.”

Australian Andrew Moloney dropped to 26-4, 16 KOs and announced his retirement. The 33-year-old, who previously held the WBA super flyweight title, didn’t agree with the decision. The Melbourne native ended his post-fight interview with the words “I love you all, but sorry, f*** that”.

The event’s local date in Australia was May 12.

Get Lomachenko vs Kambosos full fight card results.