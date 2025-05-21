Photos: Terri Harper vs Natalie Zimmermann face-off at Doncaster Stadium

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann went face-to-face ahead of their boxing bout, taking place at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 23. The pair battle it out in the main event with the WBO lightweight title on the line. The contest features the British three-division champion defending her belt against the unbeaten contender from Germany.

Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) landed the strap in her previous outing last September, dethroning Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision. The 28-year-old looks to go through Zimmermann and set up a fight against current WBC 135-pound champion Caroline Dubois.

“I’ve got the fire in me, the self-belief, the love for boxing,” Harper said at the final press conference following the face-off at the stadium. “I’m hungry again, and if I don’t get a statement win here on Friday night, I’ll be disappointed.”

“I don’t know what it is with Caroline Dubois or what her problem is, but I honestly can’t wait to get paid to get in that girl’s face. First, I’ve got to get past Natalie Zimmermann here on Friday night, then if she wants it next, she can have it.”

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Unbeaten Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) makes her first attempt to claim one of four major titles. The 42-year-old said she was prepared for the challenge and promised to give her best.

“I’ve brought in girls from all over Europe to give me hard sparring and try to replicate Terri’s style,” Zimmermann said. “I have really put my all into this training camp. I am at my best and I will give my best. Becoming world champion on Friday night means everything to me.”

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

On Harper vs Zimmermann undercard

The Fight Week face-off also featured the fighters battling it out on the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard. Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) and Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) go head-to-head in an all-English contest for the WBC Silver title at lightweight.

Another all-British bout at lightweight pits Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) against Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs). As well, Tysie Gallagher (9-2) defends her British and Commonwealth super bantamweight belts against Ebonie Jones (6-0-1).

Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Reece Mould and Lewis Sylvester at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Ellie Hellewell and Stevi Levy at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Jamie Mellers and Cameron Kaihau at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

James Flint and Haithem Laamouz at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Darwing Martinez and Edward Hardy at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Joe Hayden and Lewis Booth at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England, May 21, 2025 | GBM Sports

Plus, Ellie Hellewell (6-0, 1 KO) and Stevi Levy (13-3, 1 KO) square off at featherweight, Joe Hayden (17-0, 1 KO) meets Lewis Booth (16-1) at super welterweight, and Jamie Mellers (7-1) faces Cameron Kaihau (9-1) at light middleweight.

In addition, Darwing Martinez (8-31-2, 6 KOs) and Edward Hardy (3-0, 2 KOs) clash at featherweight, and James Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) and Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs) go toe-to-toe at super lightweight.