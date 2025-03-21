Photos: Sebastian Fundora ready to face Chordale Booker, targets undisputed title

Following Media Workout, Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker previewed their bout and went face-to-face at a final press conference. The pair square off in the main event, live on Prime Video, from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Aiming for the undisputed title, Coachella, CA-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL steps through the ropes for the first time in a year, and makes the first defense of his unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. Riding a six-fight winning streak, once-beaten contender Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT makes his first attempt to become champion.

“It’s been a while since I fought, but we’re ready to put on a great show like always and give the fans what they’ve been waiting for,” Sebastian Fundora said. “I’ve been working the whole time since my last fight. We’ve been waiting for this and we’ll be ready for whatever Booker comes with.”

“It’s going to take the best Sebastian Fundora to win this fight. Booker is a top contender in this division, so it’s up to me to figure out how I want to win this fight and then go in there and do it.”

“Now that we have these titles there are a lot more opportunities and a lot more fights that we can make. Now everyone wants to fight us. I’m very excited for the future and what’s to come.”

“Having two world champions in the gym is great. My sister Gabriela is the youngest undisputed champion in history. It keeps me motivated, because I need to catch up. I’m halfway there and we’re both shooting for the stars.”

Chordale Booker said, “I truly am super grateful for this opportunity, but I’m not just happy to be here, I’m coming to win. I’ve got my city, Stamford, CT, showing up for me here and that means a lot to me. It’s gonna be a great night and I know everyone is gonna enjoy it.”

“There’s no pressure on me. The only pressure is the pressure I put on myself. I want to bring this back home for myself and my community.”

“It’s tough to prepare for Fundora’s height, because he has a unique style and unique height. You can’t find somebody at his weight who’s his height. But I made sure I got the best work possible to be prepared. If there were more guys like Fundora, they’d be world champions.”

“I love being competitive. I love being competitive with everything I do. I always set the highest goals possible. Now I’ve made it to the pinnacle of the sport and it’s time to capture it.”

Jesus Ramos Jr. faces Guido Emmanuel Schramm in co-feature

Also partaking in Thursday’s press conference were the fighters featured on the Fundora vs Booker undercard. In the co-feature, also at super welterweight bout, Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ takes on Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina.

“I’m just excited to be back and blessed to have this opportunity,” Jesus Ramos Jr. said. “I’m looking to stay active this whole year and put on big fights for the fans.”

“Activity is really important and it’s overlooked a lot in boxing. The greats would fight often back in the day and that’s something I’m trying to bring back. I’m always in the gym and staying ready. It’s gonna make a big difference.”

“The defeat against Erickson Lubin only made me better. I grew a lot and I learned. It was a blessing in disguise in a way and I’m demonstrating that in each fight. I’m showing new wrinkles and displaying my whole arsenal.”

“I definitely want the winner of the main event. I’m glad I’m up here next to him so I can really see how tall Fundora is. But I’m definitely not overlooking Schramm, and of course Fundora has a really tough opponent as well. If we both take care of our jobs on Saturday night, we’ll see what happens next.”

“If you thought I looked sharp on February 1, I’m going to be even sharper on Saturday night and put on a great performance.”

Guido Emmanuel Schramm said, “I want everyone to know that I’m coming to win on Saturday night. I’m grateful to my team for making this possible. I had a great training camp and I’m more than ready to come out with my hand raised.”

“I took this fight because I’m ready. I like to be challenged and I’m made for these kinds of moments. I want to shine under the bright lights.”

“I have a great opponent in Jesus Ramos Jr., but I’m made to be a champion and I want to prove that to everyone on Saturday night.”

“I was training in Los Angeles when I got offered this fight. I was ready from the get go. I said yes right away and I was ready to get it on.”

“I’m coming out there to win no matter what. I’ll be ready for whatever happens in the ring and do whatever it takes to get the win.”

Elijah Garcia vs Terrell Gausha kicks off telecast

In the telecast opener, Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ meets Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair battle it out at middleweight.

“I’m feeling good and I’m feeling ready,” Elijah Garcia said. “We put a lot of work into this camp and I’m excited to get back in the ring. I’m facing a very experienced opponent, and we know it’s gonna be a tough fight, but I’m prepared.”

“I came to camp with a new head coach and we’ve done everything correctly. I came here to Las Vegas to not worry about anything but boxing. The loss is what it is. I’ve prepared for Saturday and that’s the only thing that’s on my mind.”

“I’m here to get better and be a world champion one day. Terrell is very experienced, very talented and he knows how to control the ring. Fighting a nobody doesn’t prepare me to win a world title. This is the challenge I wanted.”

“Bob Santos is on top of everything we do in the ring and that’s what we needed. He’s helping me take this to the next level. I’ve been out here for a while and I’m ready to give the fans a great fight.”

“He can say whatever he wants right now, but it’s gonna be much different when we get in the ring. I’ll fight whoever, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Terrell Gausha said, “I’m excited to be here. I trained hard and I’m ready to give everyone a show. Come Saturday night, we’re putting on some fireworks.”

“I’m fighting a tough guy and that’s why I took the fight. I’m ready to get the win and do my thing when that bell rings. Everyone is gonna see me do my talking with my hands on March 22.”

“I have a lot of experience but Garcia has his own style, so I don’t compare him to the great champions I fought. My experience will definitely show in the ring on Saturday.”

“I respect Garcia for taking this fight. Real fighters don’t pick and choose. But it was a mistake for him to take this fight. I’m gonna show that I’m ready.”

“In my mind, I’m gonna deliver a dominant performance and come out with my hand raised. I respect him, but I trained too hard not to win.”

Among the Fundora vs Booker prelims, Freudis Rojas (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Maurice Lee (15-1-2, 6 KOs) of Covina, CA at welterweight. Also on the card is a super featherweight matchup between Alberto Mora Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico and Viktor Slavinskyi (15-3-1, 7 KOs) of Ukraine. Plus, Robert Guerrero (5-0, 2 KOs) of San Jose, CA, and Sean Armas (6-1, 3 KOs) of Pomona, CA, clash at lightweight.