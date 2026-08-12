Osleys Iglesias to face Oliver Zaren in Quebec in October

Osleys Iglesias is expected to make the first defense of his IBF super middleweight title against Oliver Zaren in Quebec on Thursday, October 8. His IBO title will also be on the line.

Journalist and ESPN KnockOut analyst Julius Julianis reported the matchup in a social media post.

Canadian promotion Eye of the Tiger has yet to make an official announcement.

The contest is set to headline the first of two new events added to the schedule last month.

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Undefeated Cuban champion Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) claimed the vacant IBF belt in April, scoring an eight-round stoppage victory over Pavel Silyagin. With the win, the 28-year-old also successfully retained his IBO strap for the fifth time.

Denmark’s unbeaten 26-year-old Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) comes off a technical draw with Jose Luis Navarro Jr. in July. The fight, which was held outdoors, was stopped after the third round due to weather conditions.

Zaren is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF at 168 pounds. The No. 1 and No. 2 spots are listed as “Not Rated”, while Cameroonian-French Kevin Lele Sadjo (30-1, 25 KOs) is No. 3 and Libya’s Malik Zinad (24-1, 18 KOs) is No. 4.

Further event details, including an official announcement, venue and ticket information, are expected shortly.