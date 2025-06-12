Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard: Okolie faces Lerena, Lapin meets Edmondson

The bout between former champions Lawrence Okolie and Kevin Lerena is official for the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2. The event takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on July 19. The pair square off in a 12-rounder at heavyweight. Okolie’s WBC “Silver” title is up for grabs.

Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) aims for his third straight victory since dropping a majority decision to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023. In his previous outing late last year, the 32-year-old London native stopped Hussein Muhamed in the first round.

Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) of South Africa targets his second win in a row since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Justis Huni last March. The 33-year-old southpaw rebounded in May, scoring a third-round TKO against Serhiy Radchenko.

Also confirmed for the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard is a 10-round light heavyweight matchup between Daniel Lapin and Lewis Edmondson. Lapin’s IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental belts are at stake.

Poland-based 27-year-old southpaw Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine won his previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Dylan Colin. 29-year-old Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England defeated Oluwatosin Kejawa by unanimous decision in March.

The main event is a heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of England. The pair battle it out for the undisputed title. Usyk puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts on the line. Dubois brings his IBF strap to the ring.

Other bouts featured on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.