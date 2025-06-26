Photos: Mbilli vows to inflict ‘more pain’ on Sulecki than Pacheco did

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the press conference. The two fighters battle it out for the interim WBC super middleweight title on June 27 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) promised a dominant win against former title challenger Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) from Poland. The latter aims for his second straight victory since his defeat by knockout in the sixth round against Diego Pacheco last August.

“It’s been a long time. We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, but we’ve finally made it,” Mbilli said. “We’re making it happen. And Friday will be a day of glory. The belt will be coming home.”

“I always say that after such a difficult journey, this entire training camp, and all the ups and downs, there has to be someone who will pay the price. And I think Sulecki will have to pay for it on Friday.”

“As usual, I expect a spectacular fight, and once again, I’ll be leaving with the victory.”

“I’m not going to say that I will put him out faster than Diego Pacheco did. But I can promise a more spectacular fight, and that, at the end of it, Sulecki will feel more pain than after his fight with Pacheco. That said, if the KO happens, good, because I’m not paid to do overtime.”

Christian Mbilli during the press conference on June 25, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Maciej Sulecki in Québec City, Canada

‘This will be very difficult for him’

Sulecki, who dropped a unanimous decision to Demetrius Andrade in 2019 in their bout for the WBO middleweight belt, said he was ready for the challenge.

“This is a big honor for me. I’m ready for a great fight,” Sulecki said. “I had a good camp, and I had great sparring partners.”

“I know Christian Mbilli is a good fighter. He is very strong and aggressive, and sometimes he’s very wild in the ring. But I know what I have to do in the ring. I’m ready.”

“The most important thing for Mbilli right now is this fight with me. This will be very difficult for him. He can talk all he wants about his plans, but he has to fight me first.”

Maciej Sulecki during the press conference on June 25, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Christian Mbilli in Québec City, Canada

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki come face-to-face during the press conference on June 25, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki come face-to-face during the press conference on June 25, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki during the press conference on June 25, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Among the bouts featured on the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard, former two-time title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) of Canada meets Jose de Jesus Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) of Mexico in a rematch at super middleweight. A heavyweight bout pits Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) against Jamaican-born, Ontario-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs).

The scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout between French-born, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) and Argentina’s Billi Facundo Godoy (41-8, 20 KOs) is no longer featured on the card.