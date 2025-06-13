Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard: Steven Butler faces Jose de Jesus Macias in rematch

The rematch between Steven Butler and Jose de Jesus Macias is confirmed, along with other bouts, for the undercard of Christian Mbilli vs Maciej Sulecki. The event takes place at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on June 27. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Canada’s former two-time title challenger Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) was expected to face Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia in a rescheduled matchup. The contest once again fell through after the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury.

“After two straight training camps, I’m not just hungry – I’m enraged,” Steven Butler said. “It’s not Erik Bazinyan, but it’s even better. Macias and I have unfinished business. I kept things polite for local fights. But this is a rematch – time for violence. I’m getting my revenge on June 27.”

Butler and Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) of Mexico first met in early 2021. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco claimed the win via fifth-round TKO.

“I’m happy to return to Quebec – but you really should stop inviting me,” Jose de Jesus Macias said. “People wanted to see [Francis] Lafreniere vs Butler back in the day, and I’ve beaten both. Butler’s going down again on June 27, and then I’ll get my revenge on Bazinyan.”

Also confirmed for the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (14-0, 8 KOs) and Sandy Messaoud (20-8, 1 KO) of France. Montreal-based Guerrero was scheduled to face Williams Andres Herrera on the Ramirez vs Flannery undercard last Thursday, but the bout was scrapped.

Additionally, Luis Santana (13-0, 6 KOs) of Canada now faces Eduardo Estela (17-4, 12 KOs) of Uruguay in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Estela replaced originally listed Gabriel Coffie.

Plus, French-born, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Billi Facundo Godoy (41-8, 20 KOs) of Argentina. The matchup is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

The main event pits Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) against former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) of Poland. The pair battle it out for the interim WBC title at super middleweight.

In the U.S. the event airs live on ESPN+.

The current Mbilli vs Sulecki lineup is as follows: