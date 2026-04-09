Photos: Fury and Makhmudov face off at final press conference

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov previewed their bout and came face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday in London. The two fighters clash live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11.

British former WBC champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring after suffering two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) is coming off two victories last year against David Allen and Ricardo Brown.

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The final press conference also featured other fighters scheduled to compete on the night.

The co-feature is a welterweight contest between Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) of the UK and New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).

On the Fury vs. Makhmudov undercard, Jeamie Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs).

The heavyweight telecast opener pits Australia’s former world title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) against Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of the UK.

Tyson Fury during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Conor Benn during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Conor Benn and Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Conor Benn and Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Richard Riakporhe during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Jeamie Tshikeva during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Frazer Clarke during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Justis Huni during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Full Fury vs Makhmudov lineup

Main card

Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs), heavyweight

Conor Benn (24-1) vs. Regis Prograis (30-3), welterweight

Jeamie Tshikeva (9-2) vs. Richard Riakporhe (19-1), heavyweight

Frazer Clarke (9-2-1) vs. Justis Huni (12-1), heavyweight

Prelims