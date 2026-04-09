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Photos: Fury and Makhmudov face off at final press conference

Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday, live on Netflix from London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tyson Fury laughing at the press conference ahead of his boxing match against Arslanbek Makhmudov in London
Tyson Fury during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov previewed their bout and came face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday in London. The two fighters clash live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11.

British former WBC champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring after suffering two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) is coming off two victories last year against David Allen and Ricardo Brown.

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The final press conference also featured other fighters scheduled to compete on the night.

The co-feature is a welterweight contest between Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) of the UK and New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).

On the Fury vs. Makhmudov undercard, Jeamie Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs).

The heavyweight telecast opener pits Australia’s former world title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) against Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of the UK.

Tyson Fury at the press conference
Tyson Fury during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Arslanbek Makhmudov at the press conference
Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off at the press conference
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off at the press conference
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov at the press conference
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov at the press conference
Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Conor Benn at the press conference
Conor Benn during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Regis Prograis at the press conference
Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Conor Benn and Regis Prograis face off at the press conference
Conor Benn and Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Conor Benn and Regis Prograis face off at the press conference
Conor Benn and Regis Prograis during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Richard Riakporhe at the press conference
Richard Riakporhe during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Jeamie Tshikeva at the press conference
Jeamie Tshikeva during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe face off at the press conference
Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe at the press conference
Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Frazer Clarke at the press conference
Frazer Clarke during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Justis Huni at the press conference
Justis Huni during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni face off at the press conference
Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni face off during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions
Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni at the press conference
Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni during the press conference in London, England, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions

Full Fury vs Makhmudov lineup

Main card

  • Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs), heavyweight
  • Conor Benn (24-1) vs. Regis Prograis (30-3), welterweight
  • Jeamie Tshikeva (9-2) vs. Richard Riakporhe (19-1), heavyweight
  • Frazer Clarke (9-2-1) vs. Justis Huni (12-1), heavyweight

Prelims

  • Breyon Gorham (21-0) vs. Eduardo Costa (12-5, 5 KOs), super lightweight
  • Felix Cash (16-1) vs. Liam O’Hare (13-2), middleweight
  • Mikie Tallon (12-0) vs. Leandro Jose Blanc (8-4, 3 KOs), flyweight
  • Sultan Almohammed (2-0) vs. Hector Avila Lozano (3-7-1), lightweight
  • Simon Zachenhuber (28-0) vs. Pawel August (17-0 , 7 KOs), super middleweight
  • Elliot Whale (13-0) vs. Tom Hill (12-4), welterweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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