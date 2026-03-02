Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Tshikeva faces Riakporhe, Clarke meets Huni

Eight bouts have been added to the Fury-Makhmudov undercard, including Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe and Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni. The event airs live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 11.

Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of his British heavyweight title, having earned the vacant belt last November by split decision against Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs).

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Former world title challenger Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs) is on a two-fight win streak since dropping a unanimous decision to Chris Billam-Smith in mid 2024 in his bid to claim the WBO cruiserweight strap.

Clarke looks to bounce back from his defeat to Tshikeva.

Australia’s Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) returns following a knockout loss to Fabio Wardley in his attempt to claim the interim WBA heavyweight title last June.

In the main event, British former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs).

The previously announced co-feature is a welterweight bout between Britain’s Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) and New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).

Fury vs Makhmudov prelims

Among the prelims, England’s Troy Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) takes on unbeaten Simon Zachenhuber (28-0, 17 KOs) of Germany in a super middleweight bout.

A super lightweight contest features Breyon Gorham (21-0, 16 KOs) of Gary, Indiana, against Eduard Georgiev (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Bulgaria.

Liverpool’s Mikie Tallon (12-0, 2 KOs) faces Cristopher Rios (11-3, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California, at flyweight.

In an all-English middleweight battle, Felix Cash (16-1, 10 KOs) faces Liam O’Hare (13-2, 4 KOs).

A lightweight matchup features Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Almohammed (2-0, 1 KO) against Hector Avila Lozano (3-7-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico.

An all-English welterweight clash sees Elliot Whale (13-0, 8 KOs) face Tom Hill (12-4, 3 KOs).

Full Fury vs Makhmudov lineup

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, heavyweight

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis, welterweight

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Richard Riakporhe, Tshikeva’s British heavyweight title

Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni, heavyweight

Prelims

Troy Williamson vs. Simon Zachenhuber, super middleweight

Breyon Gorham vs. Eduard Georgiev, super lightweight

Mikie Tallon vs. Cristopher Rios, flyweight

Felix Cash vs. Liam O’Hare, middleweight

Hector Avila Lozano vs. Sultan Almohammed, lightweight

Elliot Whale vs. Tom Hill, welterweight