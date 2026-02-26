Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis confirmed as co-feature on Fury-Makhmudov card

The next fight for Conor Benn is confirmed for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where he faces Regis Prograis. The welterweight contest serves as the co-feature to Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on Netflix.

British 29-year-old Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) – who recently signed a reported one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing worth $15 million – comes off a unanimous decision victory over Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch last November.

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NOLA’s 37-year-old former two-time super lightweight champion Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Joseph Diaz and bounced back from losses to Jack Catterall and Devin Haney.

“April 11th can’t come soon enough,” Benn said. “Returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr., means everything to me. My last fight there showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about. Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one! I’m fully locked in and ready to deliver another statement performance.”

Prograis said, “Last time I fought in London [against Josh Taylor in October 2019], Conor Benn was on my undercard, so this is a full-circle moment for me. But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11th. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight. I am in shape and will bring home this victory.”

Headlining the first boxing card live on Netflix from the UK, British former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring after two losses to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk to face Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs).

Other undercard bouts for Fury vs Makhmudov are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Bouts confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 4 card

Additionally, Zuffa Boxing confirmed two main card bouts that were recently reported for its fourth edition, scheduled for March 8 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

The co-feature is an all-Mexican 10-round welterweight matchup between Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs).

An eight-round featherweight bout pits Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego against Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles.

In the main event, Australia’s IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) faces Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing title.