Photos: Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez bests Rene Tellez Giron by decision

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez emerged victorious on February 28 when he faced Rene Tellez Giron at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada. The former title challenger defeated his fellow Mexican by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds at super featherweight, the judges’ scores were 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.

With the win, Mexico City’s Hernandez improved to 37-2 with 32 KOs. The 27-year-old WBA Continental Americas titleholder secured his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via 12th-round TKO in a title fight against O’Shaquie Foster in October 2023.

Queretaro’s Giron dropped to 20-5, with 13 KOs. The 26-year-old lost his second fight in a row after losing a unanimous decision to Floyd Schofield last November.

In the co-feature, Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) dominated Mexico’s Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz (13-2, 12 KOs) in six rounds at heavyweight. Also on the card, Canada’s Derek Pomerleau (11-0, 9 KOs) dropped and stopped Nathan McIntosh (14-4-1, 1 KO) of England in the sixth round at middleweight.

In the telecast opener Jelena Mrdjenovich (43-12-2, 19 KOs) of Canada defeated Jessica Bellusci (6-4, 2 KOs) of Italy by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Among other Hernandez vs Giron results, Lee Reeves (13-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland stopped Szabolcs Szabota (2-1) of Hungary in the first round at super lightweight. Plus, James Hughes (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada defeated Mexico’s Alexis Nickolas Tsatiris Heredia (0-2) via stoppage in the third round at super welterweight.