Photos: Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez bests Rene Tellez Giron by decision

Eduardo "Rocky" Hernandez earns his third win in a row since falling short in title fight against O'Shaquie Foster in October 2023

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee Albert Padulo Jr raises Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez's hand in victory over Rene Tellez Giron
Referee Albert Padulo Jr raises Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez's hand in victory over Rene Tellez Giron at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada on February 28, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez emerged victorious on February 28 when he faced Rene Tellez Giron at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada. The former title challenger defeated his fellow Mexican by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds at super featherweight, the judges’ scores were 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.

With the win, Mexico City’s Hernandez improved to 37-2 with 32 KOs. The 27-year-old WBA Continental Americas titleholder secured his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via 12th-round TKO in a title fight against O’Shaquie Foster in October 2023.

Queretaro’s Giron dropped to 20-5, with 13 KOs. The 26-year-old lost his second fight in a row after losing a unanimous decision to Floyd Schofield last November.

In the co-feature, Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) dominated Mexico’s Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz (13-2, 12 KOs) in six rounds at heavyweight. Also on the card, Canada’s Derek Pomerleau (11-0, 9 KOs) dropped and stopped Nathan McIntosh (14-4-1, 1 KO) of England in the sixth round at middleweight.

In the telecast opener Jelena Mrdjenovich (43-12-2, 19 KOs) of Canada defeated Jessica Bellusci (6-4, 2 KOs) of Italy by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Eduardo Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Rene Tellez Giron vs Eduardo Hernandez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez victorious over Rene Tellez Giron
Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez victorious over Rene Tellez Giron | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Hernandez and Rene Tellez Giron | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Alexis Barriere vs Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Alexis Barriere vs Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Derek Pomerleau vs Nathan McIntosh | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Derek Pomerleau vs Nathan McIntosh | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jelena Mrdjenovich vs Jessica Bellusci | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jelena Mrdjenovich | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Among other Hernandez vs Giron results, Lee Reeves (13-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland stopped Szabolcs Szabota (2-1) of Hungary in the first round at super lightweight. Plus, James Hughes (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada defeated Mexico’s Alexis Nickolas Tsatiris Heredia (0-2) via stoppage in the third round at super welterweight.

