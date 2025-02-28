Hernandez vs Giron results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez faces Rene Tellez Giron live on DAZN from Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada on February 28. The pair square off in an all-Mexican, 12-round bout at super featherweight.

27-year-old former title challenger “Rocky” Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) of Mexico City aims for his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via 12th-round TKO in a title fight against O’Shaquie Foster in October 2023. Queretaro’s 26-year-old Giron (20-4, 13 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Floyd Schofield last November.

The co-feature is a 10-round heavyweight bout between Alexis Barriere (11-0, 9 KOs) of Canada and Mexico’s Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz (13-1, 12 KOs). Also on the Hernandez vs Giron undercard, Canada’s Derek Pomerleau (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Nathan McIntosh (14-3-1, 1 KO) of England in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The telecast opener pits Jelena Mrdjenovich (42-12-2, 19 KOs) of Canada against Jessica Bellusci (6-3, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron results

Get Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Rene Tellez Giron

Alexis Barriere vs. Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz

Derek Pomerleau vs. Nathan McIntosh

Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Jessica Bellusci

Undercard (non-televised)