Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Hernandez vs Giron results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron live results from Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez and Rene Tellez Giron face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez and Rene Tellez Giron come face-to-face at the weigh-in on February 27, 2025 ahead of their boxing bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez faces Rene Tellez Giron live on DAZN from Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC, Canada on February 28. The pair square off in an all-Mexican, 12-round bout at super featherweight.

27-year-old former title challenger “Rocky” Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) of Mexico City aims for his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via 12th-round TKO in a title fight against O’Shaquie Foster in October 2023. Queretaro’s 26-year-old Giron (20-4, 13 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Floyd Schofield last November.

The co-feature is a 10-round heavyweight bout between Alexis Barriere (11-0, 9 KOs) of Canada and Mexico’s Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz (13-1, 12 KOs). Also on the Hernandez vs Giron undercard, Canada’s Derek Pomerleau (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Nathan McIntosh (14-3-1, 1 KO) of England in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The telecast opener pits Jelena Mrdjenovich (42-12-2, 19 KOs) of Canada against Jessica Bellusci (6-3, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron results

Get Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Eduardo Hernandez vs. Rene Tellez Giron
  • Alexis Barriere vs. Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz
  • Derek Pomerleau vs. Nathan McIntosh
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Jessica Bellusci

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Stephane Fondjo vs. Salim Ben Rejeb
  • Lee Reeves vs. Szabolcs Szabota
  • James Hughes vs. Alexis Nickolas Tsatiris Heredia
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.