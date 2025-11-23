Photos: David Benavidez stops Anthony Yarde, announces Zurdo Ramirez fight

David Benavidez claimed a dominant win over Anthony Yarde when they clashed atop the Ring IV card on Saturday, November 22. The event aired live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “The Mexican Monster” put on a spectacular performance to retain his WBC light heavyweight title via stoppage.

En route to his victory, Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) knocked down Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) in the seventh round and was deducted two points for hitting his opponent while he was down.

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Referee Hector Afu stepped in to save Yarde from further punishment after Benavidez landed a series of heavy, unanswered punches. The time was 1:59 of the seventh round.

With the victory, David Benavidez retained his 175-pound belt and announced his next fight at cruiserweight against Mexico’s unified 200-pound WBA and WBO champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The unbeaten 28-year-old Phoenix, AZ, native aims to become a champion in his third weight class, having previously held the WBC title twice at 168 lbs.

34-year-old British challenger Anthony Yarde fell short in his third bid to become a champion, snapping his four-fight winning streak.

Benavidez is expected to challenge Ramirez on May 2 in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“I got some news for you guys,” Benavidez said post-fight. “May 2nd, me vs. Zurdo Ramirez. I’m going up to cruiserweight to challenge for his titles. I’m excited for that. I think it might be in Las Vegas, for my people. I want to go back to Vegas.”

“Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) last fought in June, when he defeated Yuniel Dorticos to retain his belts. The 34-year-old two-division champion from Mazatlán, Mexico, has since been sidelined due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

David Benavidez throws a body jab during his bout against Anthony Yarde at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez in his corner during his bout against Anthony Yarde at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Anthony Yarde throws a punch during his bout against David Benavidez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez knocks down Anthony Yarde during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez dominates Anthony Yarde during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Referee steps in as David Benavidez dominates Anthony Yarde during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez with his team following his victory over Anthony Yarde during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Haney upsets Norman, Rodriguez KOs Martinez and Mason bests Noakes

In the co-feature, San Francisco’s Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) defeated Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, by unanimous decision to become the new WBO welterweight champion. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 114-113, 117-110, and 116-111.

Haney, who on his way to victory knocked down Norman with a left hook-right cross combination, became a three-division world champion, adding to his previous reigns as undisputed lightweight and WBC super lightweight champion.

On the undercard, a three-belt championship unification ended with a big KO, as Jesse Rodriguez (22-0, 15 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, dropped Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina with a big left hand in the 10th round.

With the victory, two-division champion Rodriguez retained his WBC and WBO super flyweight titles and claimed Martinez’s WBA 115-pound strap. The official time was 1:25 of the round.

Also, a new lightweight champion was crowned when Abdullah Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, defeated Sam Noakes (23-2, 17 KOs) of the UK by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111.

Mason claimed the vacant WBO 135-pound belt.

L-R: Brian Norman Jr and Devin Haney during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Devin Haney with his team after his victory over Brian Norman Jr at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Jesse Rodriguez punches Fernando Daniel Martinez during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Referee Edward Collantes waves off Fernando Daniel Martinez during his bout against Jesse Rodriguez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Eddie Hearn and Jesse Rodriguez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Abdullah Mason punches Sam Noakes during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Abdullah Mason with his team after his victory over Sam Noakes at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Among other Benavidez vs Yarde results, Vito Mielnicki Jr. (22-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, dropped and stopped Samuel Nmomah (21-1, 5 KOs) of Nigeria. The official time was 3:09 of the ninth round. With the win, Mielnicki retained his WBO Global middleweight strap.