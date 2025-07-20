Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez out of the ring until cleared following shoulder surgery

Unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is sidelined after sustaining a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Mexican southpaw got injured in his previous bout in June, when he faced Cuban Yuniel Dorticos on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Two-division champion Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) defeated former champion Dorticos (27-3, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his unified WBA and WBO 200-pound belts. Three weeks later, the 34-year-old underwent surgery. He is now set to be out of the ring until medically cleared to compete.

According to the statement sent out by Golden Boy on Sunday, “the procedure was successful, and Ramirez is now recovering under the supervision of his medical team.”

Ramirez thanked everyone for the support and stated he would be back.

“After getting three medical opinions and a lot of thinking, I’ve decided to undergo my shoulder surgery,” Ramirez said. “I’ve been dealing with this injury since my last fight, and pushing through it just isn’t the smart move – for my health or my career.”

“Surgery isn’t something any fighter wants to hear, but this is the right call to make sure I heal properly and come back at 100%.”

“I’ll be out of the ring healing until I’m cleared by my medical team, but I’m already locked in on therapy and the road back.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s been checking in and showing love – it means more than you know. I’ll be back stronger, sharper, and hungrier than ever!”

‘We look forward to ‘Zurdo’ returning at 100 percent’

Former multi-weight champion and “Golden Boy” promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, wished their fighter a full recovery and promised the “biggest” fights upon his return.

“We wish Zurdo Ramirez the very best in his recovery and are pleased to hear that his shoulder surgery was successful,” De La Hoya said. “At Golden Boy, the health and safety of our fighters is our top priority.”

“We look forward to ‘Zurdo’ returning at 100 percent, fully recovered and ready to take on the biggest challenges that await him once he’s cleared and ready to step back into the ring.”

Earlier in his career, Gilberto Ramirez also held the WBO super middleweight title and challenged Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight belt, but fell short, dropping a unanimous decision.