Live results: David Benavidez TKOs Anthony Yarde to retain title

David Benavidez faces Anthony Yarde live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 22. They clash in the main event of Ring IV: Night of Champions. Benavidez puts his WBC light heavyweight title on the line.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, initially claimed the interim belt last June against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and defended it this past February against David Morrell. He was later elevated to full champion after Dmitry Bivol vacated the title.

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British 34-year-old contender Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his third bid to become a champion, having previously fallen short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev.

On the undercard, Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, defends his WBO welterweight title against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA.

Unified WBC and WBO super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, meets Argentina’s WBA champion Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) in a championship unification bout.

Additionally, Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK battle for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

Benavidez vs Yarde results

Get Benavidez vs Yarde full fight card results below.

Main card

David Benavidez def. Anthony Yarde by TKO (R7, 1:59) | Watch video

Devin Haney def. Brian Norman Jr. by unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 116-111) | Watch video

Jesse Rodriguez def. Fernando Daniel Martinez by KO (R10, 1:25) | Watch video

Abdullah Mason def. Sam Noakes by unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 117-111) | Watch video

Vito Mielnicki Jr def. Samuel Nmomah by TKO (R9, 3:09) | Watch video

Prelims

Mohammed Alakel def. Jiaming Li by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Julio Porras Ruiz vs. Pius Mpenda – unanimous draw (57-57, 57-57, 57-57)

Sultan Almohammed def. Umesh Chavan by TKO (R1, 2:05)

Juan Perez def. Barker Ssewanyana by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Benavidez vs Yarde live blog November 22, 2025 10:29 PM EST Benavidez vs Yarde: Fight photos now live The photos from the event – including David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarder, as well as the undercard action – have been published. David Benavidez dominates Anthony Yarde during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 9:15 PM EST David Benavidez TKO's Anthony Yarde in seventh round David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, claims a dominant win over Anthony Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) of the UK, defeating his opponent by seventh-round TKO. Referee Hector Afu stepped in at 1:59 of the round after Benavidez landed a series of heavy, unanswered punches.



With the victory, unbeaten 28-year-old Benavidez retains his WBC light heavyweight title. 34-year-old Yarde falls short in his third attempt to become a champion.



After his win, Benavidez said he is set to fight Mexico’s unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Guillermo “Zurdo” Ramirez on May 2 in Las Vegas. David Benavidez poses with his championship belts following his victory over Anthony Yarde at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 8:42 PM EST Here we go: Benavidez vs Yarde The main event is underway, featuring David Benavidez defending his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde. David Benavidez makes his ring walk during his bout against Anthony Yarde at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 8:18 PM EST Main Event: David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde It’s time for the main event: David Benavidez defends his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde.



Unbeaten Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, initially claimed the interim belt last June against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and defended it this past February against David Morrell. He was later elevated to full champion after Dmitry Bivol relinquished the title.



British contender Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his third attempt to become a champion, having previously fallen short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev. November 22, 2025 8:09 PM EST Devin Haney defeats Brian Norman Jr by decision to claim title San Francisco’s Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) defeats Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, by unanimous decision with scores of 114-113, 117-110, and 116-111.



En route to victory, Haney knocked down Norman with a right hand that followed a left hook in the second round.



With the win, Haney becomes the new WBO welterweight champion, claiming a title in his third weight class. Earlier in his career, Haney held the undisputed lightweight title and the WBC super lightweight title. Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 7:36 PM EST David Benavidez BTS Meanwhile backstage, David Benavidez is warming up and punching mitts ahead of his bout against Anthony Yarde. November 22, 2025 7:34 PM EST Devin Haney knocks down Brian Norman Jr. Devin Haney scores a knockdown in the second round, dropping Brian Norman Jr. with a left hook – right cross combination. Devin Haney knocks down Brian Norman Jr. during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 7:14 PM EST Up next: Brian Norman Jr. vs Devin Haney The co-feature is up next, as Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, defends his WBO welterweight title against former two-weight champion Devin Haney (32-0, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA. November 22, 2025 7:08 PM EST Jesse Rodriguez KOs Fernando Daniel Martinez to unify titles Jesse Rodriguez (22-0, 15 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, knocks out Argentina’s Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-1, 9 KOs) in the 10th round with a big left hand to win their three-belt super flyweight championship unification. The time was 1:25 of the round.



Rodriguez retains his unified WBC and WBO belts and claims Martinez’s WBA title. Jesse Rodriguez poses with his championship belts following his victory over Fernando Daniel Martinez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 6:17 PM EST Up next: Jesse Rodriguez vs Fernando Daniel Martinez Up next, Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, meets Argentina’s Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) in a super flyweight championship unification bout.



Rodriguez brings his unified WBC and WBO belts to the ring, while Martinez puts his WBA title on the line. November 22, 2025 6:07 PM EST Abdullah Mason defeats Sam Noakes by decision to win title Abdullah Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, defeats Sam Noakes (23-2, 17 KOs) of the UK by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111.



With the victory, Mason claims the vacant WBO lightweight title. Sam Noakes and Abdullah Mason during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 5:53 PM EST Anthony Yarde arrives at the Arena British contender Anthony Yarde is at the arena for his attempt to become champion as he challenges David Benavidez of Phoenix, AZ, for his WBC light heavyweight title. November 22, 2025 5:50 PM EST David Benavidez arrives at the Arena Phoenix native David Benavidez is now at the arena for his WBC light heavyweight title defense against Britain’s Anthony Yarde. November 22, 2025 5:05 PM EST Up next: Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, faces Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK. The contest is set to crown a new champion, with the vacant WBO lightweight title on the line. November 22, 2025 4:58 PM EST Vito Mielnicki Jr drops and stops Samuel Nmomah in ninth round In the main card opener, Vito Mielnicki Jr. (22-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, defeats Nigeria’s Samuel Nmomah (21-1, 5 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at middleweight. With the victory, Mielnicki retains his WBO Global middleweight title.



The announced time was 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the round. Vito Mielnicki Jr knocks down Samuel Nmomah during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 4:37 PM EST Brian Norman Jr. arrives for his bout against Devin Haney Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, arrives to the arena for his WBO welterweight title defense against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA.



Meanwhile, Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Samuel Nmomah is underway. November 22, 2025 3:54 PM EST Mohammed Alakel defeats Jiaming Li by decision Wrapping up the free prelims, Mohammed Alakel (7-0, 1 KO) defeats Jiaming Li (7-6, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored it 60-53.



At the end of the fifth round, Alakel scored a knockdown with a right hook.



The main card action continues, now live on DAZN. L-R: Jiaming Li and Mohammed Alakel during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 3:45 PM EST Abdullah Mason arrives to arena Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, arrives at the arena for his bout against Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK. The clash is for the vacant WBO lightweight title in the first world championship bout of the main card. November 22, 2025 3:18 PM EST Julio Porras Ruiz vs Pius Mpenda ends in draw The super middleweight bout between Julio Porras Ruiz (13-0-1, 9 KOs) and Pius Mpenda (11-4-2, 5 KOs) ends in a unanimous draw. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 57-57. Pius Mpenda and Julio Porras Ruiz during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 2:48 PM EST Sultan Almohammed TKOs Umesh Chavan in first round Sultan Almohammed (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Umesh Chavan (3-2-1) by second-round TKO at lightweight. The referee stopped the fight at 2:05 of the round. Sultan Almohammed after his victory over Umesh Chavan at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 2:31 PM EST Juan 'Guerito de Tepito' Perez defeats Barker Ssewanyana by decision Juan “Guerito de Tepito” Perez (1-0) defeats Barker Ssewanyana (1-2-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight, with scores of 40-35, to make his successful pro boxing debut. Juan Perez punches Barker Ssewanyana during their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 1:53 PM EST Benavidez vs Yarde: KickOff The action begins at the top of the hour. You can watch the free prelims above. Stage setup for Ring IV: Night of Champions at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry November 22, 2025 1:31 PM EST Benavidez vs Yarde: Final Face-Off In case you missed it, watch David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde face off at the weigh-ins. November 22, 2025 12:29 PM EST David Benavidez: I beat the s*** out of everybody Watch what David Benavidez had to say ahead of his bout with Anthony Yarde. November 21, 2025 11:01 PM EST Ring IV: Benavidez vs Yarde: How to watch and start time Ring IV: Night of Champions – headlined by David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde – airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, and the UK start time is 8:00 p.m. GMT.