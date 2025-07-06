Photos: Catterall defeats Eubank by technical decision after head clash

Jack Catterall walked away with the win on July 5 when he faced Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The two fighters squared off in an all-British main event scheduled for 12 rounds.

The welterweight contest didn’t go the full distance. Both fighters got cut by an unintentional head clash at the end of the sixth round. The fight was halted at the beginning of the seventh round on the advice of the ringside doctor. The decision was made in accordance with judges’ scorecards that read 69-65, 69-66, and 69-66, all in favor of Catterall.

With the victory, Jack Catterall improved to 31-2, 13 KOs and bounced back after falling short in an interim title fight with Arnold Barboza Jr. in February. In addition, the 32-year-old southpaw claimed the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental belts.

31-year-old Harlem Eubank dropped to 21-1, 9 KOs, suffering his first defeat.

Harlem Eubank throws a jab during his bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall throws a jab during his bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank fall during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall during his bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Harlem Eubank during his bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The referee waves the Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank fight off at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On Catterall vs Eubank undercard

In the 10-round co-feature, former champion Joe Cordina (18-1, 9 KOs) of Wales defeated Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision. With scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92, Cordina won the WBO “Global” lightweight title.

Among other Catterall vs Eubank results, Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) defeated Alex Murphy (13-2) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the 10-round fight 96-95, 96-94, and 97-93.

Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Lewis Oakford (6-3) in the first round at cruiserweight. The time was 2:06 into the round.

Leo Atang (1-0, 1 KO) dropped and stopped Milen Paunov (7-16, 5 KOs) in the first round at heavyweight. With the win, Atang made a successful pro debut. The time was 2:29 into the round.

Joe Cordina punches Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joe Cordina after his victory over Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aqib Fiaz punches Alex Murphy during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat Brown defeats Lewis Oakford during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leo Atang TKOs Milen Paunov during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Fraser Wilkinson TKOs William Crolla during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Skye Nicolson dominates Carla Camila Campos Gonzales during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Alfie Middlemiss punches Mohammed Wako during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Niall Brown punches Victor Ionascu during their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On Catterall vs Eubank prelims

On the Catterall vs Eubank prelims, Fraser Wilkinson (12-2, 2 KOs) upset William Crolla (8-1, 6 KOs) via sixth-round TKO at super welterweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:07.

Skye Nicolson (13-1, 1 KO) rebounded from her first loss, defeating Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-4, 8 KOs) via second-round TKO at super bantamweight. The time was 1:21 into the round.

Alfie Middlemiss (3-0) scored a 40-36 points decision over Mohammed Wako (1-5) in a four-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Niall Brown (16-0, 6 KOs) stopped Victor Ionascu (14-7, 10 KOs) in four rounds at super middleweight.